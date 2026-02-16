Morning Buzz: February 16, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Shamrock Shake season is approaching!

Starting February 17, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are returning to local McDonald's restaurants, and every sip comes with a side of good!

$.25 from every Shamrock Shake sold will support Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan, helping families stay close while their kids receive medical care. Last year alone, more than 94,000 was raised in our community.

International Fireworks Championship in Traverse City

World-class pyrotechnics are returning to Northern Michigan as Traverse City Tourism has announced the fourth annual International Fireworks Championship for September 11 and 12. Turtle Creek Stadium will host six global teams competing for the top prize with spectacular displays synchronized to music.

Tickets go on sale next month, and more information including the full lineup can be found online.

Broken Mary statue blessed by Pope Leo XIV

A statue once found in a dumpster is now blessed at the Vatican!

On the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, Pope Leo XIV bestowed his blessing on "Our Lady of the Broken", a damaged statue discovered by Michigan native and former Chicago radio host Kevin Matthews. The holy father called it a powerful reminder that no one is ever thrown away, affirming the title as a sign of hope for those who feel wounded or forgotten.

The statue, featured in the documentary "Broken Mary: A Kevin Matthews Story", is now housed at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.

Goodbye party for Chief Winstrom this week

A farewell celebration for Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is set for Thursday, February 19 from 5 to 10 P.M. at the Goei Center, with a $25 donation that includes food, a cash bar, and proceeds benefiting the GRPD Foundation.

After nearly four years leading GRPD, Winstrom is heading south to become Chief of Pensacola Police Department in Florida.

During Chief Winstrom's tenure, the number of sworn officers grew from 260 to 312, with a focus on community trust and public safety. His first day in Pensacola is expected to be March 2, pending city council approval.

The Great Gastby at DeVos Performance Hall

Broadway Grand Rapids has officially put tickets on sale for the Michigan premiere of The Great Gatsby, taking over DeVos Performance Hall July 21 through 26. This Tony Award-winning musical brings the glitz, the jazz, and the drama of Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan to life in a big, bold way.

After breaking box office records on Broadway and wowing audiences around the world, the party now belongs to Grand Rapids. Head to broadwaygrandrapids.com for information and tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok