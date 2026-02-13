Morning Buzz: February 13, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Detroit Tigers single-game tickets on sale!

Get ready for baseball season in the Motor City as the Detroit Tigers unveil a stacked 2026 promotional lineup! Single game tickets are officially on sale right now!

Highlights for the season include the club's 125th anniversary celebration in July, the return of Friday Night Party in the Park with postgame concerts, and popular theme nights ranging from Star Wars to Bark in the Park.

Fans can secure their seats for opening day on April 3 against the Cardinals by visiting tigers.com/tickets.

Tax assistance from Heart of West Michigan United Way

Tax season is here, and Heart of West Michigan United Way is making sure you don't leave money on the table! They're offering free tax preparation through the Vita Program for qualifying households earning $70,000 or less in Allegan, Kent, and Ottawa Counties with appointments available now.

If you prefer to file from your couch, MyFreeTaxes is a free, secure online option for households earning $89,000 or less, helping you file federal and state returns at no cost. Volunteers also help families claim powerful credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit. For details or to schedule, visit hwmuw.org/taxhelp or call 211 today.

Slithering Sunday at the Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting Slithering Sunday this weekend!

The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. this Sunday, February 15 in the Market Greenhouse and Banquet Room. Guests of all ages can get up close with live reptiles while enjoying interactive lessons from wildlife experts.

For more details on this hands-on experience, visit downtownmarketgr.com.

Periwinkle Fog turns 4!

Periwinkle Fog is celebrating four years in downtown Grand Rapids with a Valentine's Day birthday party this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. inside the historic Ledyard Building. Guests can enjoy cupcakes while shopping pieces from 30 local artists, featuring everything from jewelry and paintings to pottery and home decor.

The shop has been a strong supporter of community events like ArtPrize and World of Winter, and it continues to champion local artists and celebrate the growth and vibrancy of downtown Grand Rapids.

International Festival of Cultures at Ferris State

Ferris State University is hosting its 36th annual International Festival of Cultures this Sunday, February 15! Visit the David L. Eisler Center Ballrooms from 1 to 4 P.M. to experience the "global market" theme featuring authentic cuisine, drumming performances, and hand-crafted textiles.

Food tickets are available starting at $.50 for students and $1 for the public. Learn more at ferris.edu.

