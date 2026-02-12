Morning Buzz: February 12, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Street performers needed for Third Thursdays

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. is looking for pop-up performers to bring energy to Third Thursdays from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. and other summer events. Musicians, dancers, mimes, jugglers, solo acts, or groups are welcome.

Performers earn $50 an hour, keep all their tips, and get high-visibility spots in the heart of downtown. Visit the DGRI Facebook page to apply.

KZoo Parks scavenger hunt

KZoo Parks is currently hosting its week-long winter scavenger hunt running now through February 18. Participants of all ages can explore 15 different city parks to track down hidden items and snap a photo for a chance to win!

Five lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive a family season pass to Kik Pool valued at up to $170, and the first 50 people to join in will get a free t-shirt.

Find the clues and full list of participating locations at kzooparks.org/scavengerhunt.

For The Love of Typewriters event from West Michigan Avid Typewriters

West Michigan Avid Typewriters is hosting "For The Love of Typewriters" this Friday from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. at Muse GR on Leonard Street, and it's a Valentine's Day celebration with a vintage twist.

Bring your own machine or try one on site, type a note, and you could win a vintage typewriter! From 12 to 2 P.M., author Gery Deer will create flash fiction live, and form 2 to 4 P.M., Endlesswill will be composing original poetry on demand. It's free and open to the public.

The Momentum Center dinner and movie night

If you are looking for a budget-friendly pre-Valentine's Day outing, The Momentum Center is opening its doors to the entire community for a free meal and movie night this Friday, February 13.

A complimentary hot dinner will be served at 5 P.M. followed by a 6 P.M. screening of "The Princess Bride". No tickets or reservations are required for this all-ages event at their 7th St location.

For more information, visit momentumcentergh.org.

Grand Rapids adds another sister city!

The Grand Rapids City Commission has approved a brand-new sister city partnership with Vaughan, Ontario, strengthening ties through culture, commerce, and community just five hours north of us.

Organizers say this relationship will open the door to exchanges in arts, sports, education, and economic development. To learn more about how sister city relationships benefit Grand Rapids, visit grsistercities.org.

