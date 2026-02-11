Morning Buzz: February 11, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Founders launching new taproom beer

Founders Brewing is launching a brand-new taproom beer tomorrow called "Live From New York", and every pour gives back. From February through March, $1 from every pour will support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free support and community for those facing cancer and grief.

The partnership honors comedy legend Gilda Radner, and includes a taproom fundraiser on Saturday, February 28 with live music and proceeds benefiting Gilda's Club.

Lake Trust Foundation scholarship applications open

Whether you are a high school senior, current college student, or an adult looking to change careers or return to school, major scholarship funding is officially up for grabs! The Lake Trust Foundation has opened applications for the 2026 New Beginnings and Michigan Impact Scholarships.

Up to $7,500 for trade school students and even a full-tuition award for Cleary University, these scholarships are designed to keep local talent here in Michigan. Learn more at laketrust.org/foundation.

West Michigan high school seniors receive DAR Good Citizens Award

Local students are being celebrated for stepping up and standing out! Six West Michigan High School seniors have been named 2026 DAR Good Citizens by the Sophie de Marsac Campau Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution!

The honorees represent schools across the region and were selected by their leadership, service, dependability, and patriotism. Forest Hills Central senior Juliana Gole also took home the Chapter's Good Citizen Scholarship for her essay on how strong citizenship continues to shape our democracy.

The DAR Good Citizens Program has been recognizing and rewarding outstanding students since 1934, and these future leaders are proof that tradition is still going strong.

GRPL x GRAPF Lunar New Year Celebration

The Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation and the Grand Rapids Public Library are teaming up to bring Lunar New Year traditions to West Michigan!

Families are invited to enjoy cultural crafts and activities celebrating the heritage of China, Korea, and Vietnam. The festivities kick off this Saturday, February 14 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Main, Seymour, and Yankee Clipper Branches. This free event serves as a preview for the official start of the year of the fire horse, symbolizing intense energy and bold change on February 17.

For more information go to grpl.org.

Planet Fitness Valentine's Day workouts

Grab your favorite gym buddy and head to the gym this Valentine's Day! Planet Fitness is offering free workouts for everyone, members or non-members, on Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15.

Even better, guests can enjoy complimentary massage chairs or hydromassage all weekend long. It's all about getting stronger together, reducing stress, and having a little fun. Check your local Planet Fitness for hours.

