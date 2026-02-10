Morning Buzz: February 10, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Acrisure Ampitheater holding golden ticket contest

How would you like to see every single concert during the inaugural season at the brand-new Acrisure Ampitheater for free? To get that all-access pass, fans have to find the golden ticket!

The ticket is valid for two seats to every show on the 2026 inaugural schedule, but the only way to get it is by tracking down clues hidden exclusively within the venue's Email newsletters. The hunt is on, but fans must sign up by March 8 to receive the newsletters and clues at acrisureampitheater.com.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts opens sneaker exhibit

Future Now is lacing up in Kalamazoo as the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts opens a first-of-its-kind exhibition all about sneakers - and yes, they belong in a museum!

"Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks" is open now and features nearly 60 mind-blowing designs, from self-lacing Nikes made famous by "Back to the Future", to shoes built from mushroom leather and ocean plastic. This is where fashion, gaming, design, sustainability, and culture all collide - including virtual shoes and 3D printed kicks.

There's also a show-stopping lobby installation called "Sole Lines" that tells the story of sneaker culture through the artist's own collection.

The exhibition runs through June 7 and free Thursdays with extended hours are still available.

Kresa Career Connect open house

The doors are opening today for families looking to jump-start their student's future at the Kresa Career Connect open house! Starting tonight from 5 to 7 P.M., Kalamazoo County middle and high schoolers can explore free opportunities in hands-on technical training, the arts, and early college programs.

Visitors can tour the learning labs at the Career Connect campus on Vanrick Drive to speak with instructors about earning college credits and industry credentials at no cost.

For the full list of programs and application details, visit kresa.org/careerconnect.

Lowell Flag Football offered to girls for free

Lowell is making history on the field as girls flag football explodes in popularity, and this spring, it will be offered for free!

Flag Football is now officially added to the NCAA Emerging Sports For Women list, which opens the door to college opportunities and scholarships. Lowell Flag Football is stepping up with girls-only divisions at no cost. The program will run April through June on Sundays as an official NFL Flag League, hosted by Nxtgen Sports.

Players will have practices, games, team jerseys, shorts, and flags. Registration is now open and space is limited.

Saugatuck Township Riverside Park project update

A massive conservation effort is underway to protect one of the last undeveloped stretches of riverfront in Saugatuck Township. The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is partnering with the township to secure 119 acres of forest, wetlands, and shoreline along the Kalamazoo River to create the new Riverside Park.

The project has already received a $2.46 million grant recommendation from the state, but local leaders still need to raise the remaining matching funds to cross the finish line. Once aquired, the site will protect critical habitats while providing public recreation access less than three miles from Lake Michigan.

For more information, search for "Saugatuck Township Riverside Park" at naturenearby.org.

