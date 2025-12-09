Morning Buzz: December 9, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Stayin' Alive Bee Gees tribute at DeVos Performance Hall

The music of the Bee Gees is taking over DeVos Performance Hall as Stayin' Alive hits the stage on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 7:30 P.M. This electric tribute show delivers all the classics, from "Night Fever" and "Jive Talkin'" to "How Deep Is Your Love" and "Stayin' Alive", plus those iconic ballads.

Tickets are on sale now at devosperformancehall.com.

Giftworks at GRCM

Want to keep the kids' hands busy while making some handmade gifts for the holidays? The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is inviting families to get creative with their "Giftworks" program running now through December 23.

Included with admission, kids can craft daily projects like puzzles, wreaths, photo frames, suncatchers, and shrinky dinks to wrap and give to loved ones. Families should mark their calendars for December 18 for a special "Third Tuesday" event featuring $3 admission, hot cocoa,l and a visit from the Grand Rapids Ballet dancers.

For a full schedule of daily projects and winter break hours, visit grcm.org.

Mel Trotter opening new store in Caledonia

Mel Trotter Ministries is celebrating the grand opening of a brand-new thrift store in Caledonia, and the community is invited!

The ribbon cutting happens tomorrow, Wednesday, December 10 at 8 A.M. at 9377 Cherry Valley Avenue, marking their second new location this year. All proceeds help fund Mel Trotter's life-changing programs, including shelter services, recovery support, and job training.

For donation guidelines and more, visit mtmthrift.com.

Moonlight Madness in downtown Kalamazoo

Turn holiday shopping into a festive late night event! Downtown Kalamazoo is keeping the lights on late this Friday for third annual "Moonlight Madness" shopping event from 6 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Visitors can enjoy exclusive retail deals, a holiday bike ride, and the return of the Holly Jolly Trolley. The night features live music from D.J. Young G and festive drinks in the Central Commons social district. Free 90-minute parking is available in all downtown ramps.

Get a full list of participating shops at downtownkalamazoo.org.

Mermaid Bay Kids Indoor Play

A brand-new underwater adventure is making waves in Wyoming as Mermaid Bay Kids Indoor Play celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, December 11 at 4 P.M. in Rogers Plaza!

This 5,000 square foot ocean-themed playground is designed for kids ages one to ten, filled with climbing structures, ball pits, sensory zones, and even a mermaid lagoon. The South Kent Chamber of Commerce will host the ribbon cutting, followed by a live mermaid performance perfect for family photos.

Grand opening perks include free one-month memberships for the first 20 families, food and drink discounts, and deals on party bookings all weekend long. No RSVP is needed.

