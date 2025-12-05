Morning Buzz: December 5, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Ottawa Area ISD partnering with Shift Climbing

Students in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District are building new social and motor skills through a unique partnership with Shift Climbing. Young adults in the special needs program visit the facility every Friday to learn bouldering basics and how to fall safely.

Organizers say it helps students push past their comfort zones while improving mobility. The program has been so successful that it has already expanded to include on-site job experience training!

You can visit the climbing gym at shiftclimbing.com.

Kindercare locations offering one free day of childcare

Kindercare Learning Companies are giving families "the gift of time" - one free day of childcare at participating locations across the country. This special offer runs through December 31 and lets new families experience a full day of high-quality care at no cost.

There are six locations in Kent County. For details, you can contact your local center or visit kindercare.com.

Volunteers needed for United Way of South Central Michigan's 2026 tax prep clinics

The United Way of South Central Michigan is already recruiting volunteers for its 2026 free tax preparation clinics. The VITA program, or volunteer income tax assistance, helps residents in five counties earning under $69,000 annually file their taxes for free!

Organizers need volunteers to help with everything, including greeting clients to preparing returns. No prior experience is needed for many roles.

Those interested can call (877) 337-1780 or visit vitataxprep.org.

Bittersweet Resort open for winter season

Here's some great news for snow lovers - Bittersweet Resort in Otsego is officially open for the season!

This family-owned ski and snowboard destination has been a winter favorite since 1982, with 20 runs, six chair lifts, plus wonder carpets and rope tows for every skill level.

The lodge has a full-service bar and cafe to equipment rentals, lessons, and ski shop. It also has fireplaces, heated patios, and an outdoor grill.

Runs open today from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M. Head to skibittersweet.com to learn more.

Trees For Troops

Volunteers at Wahmhoff Farms loaded 638 Christmas trees onto FedEx trucks in under 40 minutes earlier this week! The "Trees For Troops" event, now in its 20th year, sends live trees to military bases in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

Local students from Gobles and Bango schools also pitched in by creating handmade ornaments and cards to accompany the delivery.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok