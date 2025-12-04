Morning Buzz: December 4, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Ada Chili and Beer Festival this weekend

The Ada Chili and Beer Festival returns on Saturday from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M., and it all benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan, supporting families with critically ill children while they are receiving care.

You can sample dozens of chili recipes, sip Michigan craft beers, and enjoy live entertainment on the grounds of the Community Church in Ada. Entry is free admission, but you can get your chili and beer tasting tickets online for the full flavor experience.

Visit rmhcwm.org to purchase yours.

New thrift store set to open in Kalamazoo

MRC Industries, Inc. is opening a brand-new thrift store called Thriftability on Gull Road in Kalamazoo!

This initiative is designed to create meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities while generating vital funding for MRC's mission. Thriftability will offer affordable clothing, home goods, decor, and unique finds starting January 12, 2026. There will be a grand opening celebration on Friday, January 16 starting at 3 P.M.

For more information on Thriftability and MRC Industries, visit mrcindustries.org.

Winners announced for Swift Printing Student Artist Contest

Swift Printing just announced the winner of its Student Artist Contest, celebrating 75 years in business, and sophomore Helen Koch from West Catholic took the top honors!

Her artwork is now featured on a full-size billboard at 428 Bridge Street all week long. The contest launched during ArtPrize and drew thousands of submissions from local students dreaming of seeing their art up in lights.

Six overall winners earned cash prizes, but Helen's design stole the show with its creativity, joy, and professional execution. For more details, visit Swift Printing's 75th anniversary celebrations online.

Heart of Christmas at Maranatha Bible and Missionary Conference

The second annual Heart of Christmas is returning to Maranatha Bible and Missionary Conference in Norton Shores! This free, family-friendly event invites the community to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus.

The event will be held on December 6 and 7 from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. each day, featuring the Christmas Story Trail, holiday crafts, s'mores stations, a Christmas vendor market, lights, and a live nativity with animals and actors.

All ages are welcome to attend. For more information, visit maranathamichigan.org.

New Michigan license plate honoring women veterans available

Michigan has unveiled a brand-new license plate honoring women veterans, celebrating their service, sacrifice, and the critical role they play in our armed forces. The design features a vignette of a woman veteran, the phrase "Her Service, Our Freedom", and marks a big step in visibility for the over 44,000 women veterans across the state.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson introduced the plate in Dearborn, with he first one going to U.S. Army veteran Lolita Tucker. Eligible veterans can order the specialty plate online or by visiting their local SOS branch.

