Morning Buzz: December 31, 2025

Where to recycle Christmas trees in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids residents have a few easy, Earth-friendly ways to say goodbye to their live Christmas trees! The city is offering free tree drop-off through January 31 at Riverside Park, Mackay-Jaycees Park, and Huff Park. Year-round drop-off is also available at the city compost and yard waste site.

If you want curbside pickup, just attach a $2.75 green bulk yard waste tag and set your tree out by 7 A.M. on your regular trash day. Just be sure all decorations, tinsel, stands, and plastic are removed.

Jurassic Quest in Grand Rapids this weekend

Jurassic Quest is stomping into DeVos Place January 3 and 4! Families can marvel at meticulously painted, life-size animatronic giants including the T-Rex and Spinosaurus.

The event features rideable dinosaurs, huge themed bounce houses, and hands-on activities like fossil digs and crafts. Tickets are available online with general admission typically starting around $25 and "kids unlimited" packages available for rides and activities.

Head to devosplace.org to get yours.

Last weekend for Another Year of Magic

This is your last chance to experience West Michigan's largest animated drive-through light show before it wraps for the season! This final weekend marks the end of the 28th year of "Another Year Of Magic", featuring nearly two miles of Christmas cheer with over two million lights, 70 animated displays, and lighted tunnels at LMCU Ballpark.

The show is open nightly through January 3, with hours from 5:30 to 9 P.M. on weekdays and until 10 P.M. on Friday and Saturday.

Family vehicles are $30 online or $35 onsite, with options available for large and group vehicles. Head to christmasliteshow.com for details.

The Harlem Globetrotters at Van Andel Arena this weekend

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their world-famous "100 Year Tour" to Van Andel Arena this Sunday, January 4.

Building on the legacy of legends like Curly and Meadowlark Lemon, modern stars like Hammer, Torch, and TNT are ready to dazzle Grand Rapids with some high-flying family-friendly fun!

They take on the Washington Generals starting at 3 P.M.

"Anastasia" at the Wealthy Theatre

Wealthy Theatre is bringing the magic with its Family Film Series, and this weekend, it's a fairytale favorite. The animated classic "Anastasia" hits the big screen, telling the story of a lost princess, a royal mystery, and a journey from Russia to Paris.

The show is Sunday, January 4. Doors open at 1 P.M. and the movie starts at 2 P.M.

Tickets range from $5.40 to $10.80, and you'll save a few dollars by buying online ahead of time. Head to grcmc.org to get yours!

