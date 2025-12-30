Morning Buzz: December 30, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

New Year's Eve in Allegan

Michigan's largest New Year's Eve ball drop is happening in downtown Allegan, and it's bigger than you think! A ten foot, six inch ball packed with 30,000 LED lights drops 50 feet along the Allegan riverfront as the community counts down to 2026.

The free, family-friendly party runs from 8 P.M. to midnight with food trucks, hot drinks, fire pits, a silent disco, free ice skating, and live music from Trixy Tang. At midnight, watch the ball drop and stay for a fireworks show over the Kalamazoo River. It's all happening December 31 in Allegan.

Oceana County delivers 31 care packages to senior citizens over holidays

A huge thank-you is going out to the community in Oceana County for making the holidays brighter for local seniors! The Oceana County Council on Aging worked with St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Pentwater Centenary United Methodist Church, and the Community Foundation for Oceana County to deliver care packages to 31 seniors last week.

The need for support does not end with the holidays! You can continue to donate or volunteer to help safeguard the well-being of older adults year-round at oceanacoa.com.

Winners of Grand Haven BLP Holiday Lighting Contest announced

The Grand Haven BPL has announced the winners of this year's Holiday Lighting Contest, and these displays did not hold back!

The over-the-top "Griswold Award" went to 18088 Wildwood Court for a display that includes a rooftop tree, giant inflatables, a tunnel of lights, and enough candy canes to make your eyes twinkle.

The "Classic Award" went to 15520 160th Avenue for an elegant setup judges say it looks like it came straight off a Hallmark card.

Winners received Chamber Dune Dollars to shop local and a yard sign to show off their holiday pride. You can still see all the festive displays around town, just check out the map at ghblp.org.

Concerts Under The Stars at GRPM

An immersive music experience is returning to the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium! "Concerts Under The Stars" blends local West Michigan music with stunning original video art projected onto the 50-foot dome at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The 2026 lineup runs from February 12 through April 10 and features local artists like "How To Live Together", "Clawfoot", and "Sunken Melody". Tickets are $24 and include complimentary parking as well as access to the museum's exhibits during cocktail hour before the music starts.

See the full schedule and grab tickets at grpm.org.

Downtown GR community garden returning in 2026

A community garden near the Las Canchas Futsal Courts in downtown Grand Rapids is coming back next year, and it's growing more than just veggies! The Downtown Development Authority approved funding to bring in Jade Rabbit to run workshops, weekly gatherings, and educational programming at the garden.

The space, located on Seward Avenue, is designed to reduce barriers to food access and connect neighbors to local food sources. In past years, the garden featured 50 irrigated planter beds, with priority given to downtown residents who don't have yards of their own.

Next year marks year three for the garden, with the 2026 season officially approved and ready to bloom!

