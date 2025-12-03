Morning Buzz: December 3, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

WMTD's "Unleash The Love" fundraiser is here!

West Michigan Therapy Dogs has kicked off its "Unleash The Love" fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $5,000 by January 1.

For nearly 25 years, these incredible volunteer dog teams have been bringing comfort and connection to hospitals, schools, senior living communities, and more across five counties. With demand for pet-assisted therapy growing, funds will help cover training spaces, operational costs, equipment, and supplies to prepare new teams.

If you want to help them "unleash the love", you can donate online at wmtd.org/donate or by mail through January 1, 2026.

Gun Lake Casino's Toys For Tots drive

Gun Lake Casino Resort is hosting its 2025 Toys For Tots collection drive, running now through December 20.

Guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy with a receipt can receive up to $100 in free slot play each day they donate. All donated items will go to the Marine Corps Reserve Lakeshore Toys For Tots program.

For more details on how to participate, visit gunlakecasino.com.

Casey's grand opening in Walker

Casey's is celebrating its new Grand Rapids-area stores with a big grand opening event this Friday, December 5 from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Walker location on Alpine Ave. They will present a $10,000 donation to Feeding America West Michigan!

Casey's is expanding, with eight new stores across West Michigan. Guests can cash in on opening day deals like BOGO pizza slices, donuts, and cookies. There are also $1 coffee and fountain drinks as part of the deal!

The first 150 shoppers from 2 to 6 P.M. will score limited-edition merch and a free large pizza coupon!

Head to caseys.com for full details.

Flick's Festive Favorites at Celebration Cinema

Free films for the family are back as Celebration Cinema's popular "Flick's Festive Favorites" movie series returns this year!

Starting on December 7 through 21, kids 12 and under can see holiday classics like Elf, The Polar Express, and The Grinch for free! Moviegoers 13 and older are only $6 a ticket.

Celebration Cinema has also made mobile food ordering easy with a new QR code located at your seat, allowing you to skip the lines and have your food to be delivered to your seat! For a full schedule and to check showtimes, visit celebrationcinema.com.

New play at Lowell's Old Theater

Here's a festive stop for your holiday weekend! The Old Theater in downtown Lowell is debuting its brand-new Christmas Play, "Christmas Eve at the Snowflake Falls Diner", on Saturday after the Lowell Christmas parade.

This heartwarming and humorous show is set inside the beautifully restored 1928 historic theater, making it a perfect cozy holiday night out. Guests can sip handcrafted Michigan fruit brandies and specialty drinks from Moravian Sons Distillery before the show, during intermission, and even after the final curtain.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at theoldtheater.com.

