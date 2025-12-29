Morning Buzz: December 29, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Santa visits NICU babies

Tiny stockings and big smiles at Trinity Health Grand Rapids as Santa paid a special visit to babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit this week!

Because these little fighters can't leave the hospital for their first visit with Santa, a NICU cuddler volunteer suited up and brought the holiday magic straight to their bedside. Staff say these small celebrations help bring comfort, normalcy, and hope as families got to take photographs.

Allegan Event New Year's Eve Family Adventure

Looking for a way to celebrate the new year with the kids but still get them to bed on time? Allegan Event is bringing back their popular "New Year's Eve Family Adventure" on Wednesday, December 31.

This party runs from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. and features Michigan's largest indoor ropes course, zip rails, climbing walls, and a full buffet dinner. Families can ring in 2026 early with a special 9 P.M. countdown and sparkling juice to toast.

Tickets are on sale now and include access to attractions, but space is limited to the first 200 guests.

Holland Farmers Market expanding indoor season hours

The Holland Farmers Market is expanding its indoor season hours in 2026! Starting this Saturday, the indoor market will be open every Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. through April inside the Holland Civic Center.

Over 25 vendors will offer everything from fresh produce and baked goods to meat, eggs, maple syrup, sweet treats, and hot coffee.

For details and updates, visit hollandfarmersmarket.com.

Cars, Capes, and Crowns at the Gilmore Car Museum

The "Cars, Capes, and Crowns" event returns to the Gilmore Car Museum Sunday, January 4, featuring meet-and-greets with Spider-Man, Elsa, Captain America, and more!

Tickets include a full meal, a special performance, and access to the museum's winter wonderland. There are two seating times available at 12:30 P.M. and 4:30 P.M., but space is limited and families are encouraged to book online soon at gilmorecarmuseum.org.

Adults-only "The Nutcracker" performances

Ready for an adults-only holiday twist? Cracked Nuts brings a hilarious, high-energy take on "The Nutcracker" to the Cultural Center tonight and tomorrow from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M.

This immersive night includes hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, gift raffles, photos with Santa, and a side-splitting dance performance featuring guest dancers from Essence MVMT Collective.

Set at an office Christmas party gone off the rails to Tchaikovsky's classic score, get your tickets at deosballet.com.

