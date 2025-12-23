Morning Buzz: December 23, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Loutit District Library introduces pixie projector to help local seniors with dementia

Big news from the Loutit District Library! They've added a Tovertafel Pixie, a mobile, interactive projector designed to bring joy and engagement to seniors living with dementia.

This innovative technology uses games that encourage movement, social connection, and memory. The best part is that it goes to seniors instead of having them come to the library!

The Pixie was made possible by a generous local family donation, and makes Loutit the first library in North America to offer this service. The Pixie is now available for assisted living centers and organizations.

Ferris State football team wins fourth NCAA D2 title!

From a storybook season to a championship finish, Ferris State Football is national champion once again! The Bulldogs won their fourth NCAA Division II title, defeating Harding University 42-21 and capping off a perfect 16-0 season. It is a first in modern NCAA Division I or II history!

Head coach Tony Annese says the secret to success is simple: love and family, with a tight-knit staff and players who have grown up together on and off the field.

The Bulldogs now hold back-to-back titles for the second time and add 2025 to their national championship legacy. Congratulations!

Reeds Lake Resolution Run

Lace up and ring in the new year on the run! The 43rd annual Reeds Lake Resolution Run returns Wednesday, December 31 in East Grand Rapids.

This community favorite brings together runners of all ages and abilities for one final loop around Reeds Lake. The event continues its partnership with Guiding Light Works, with members serving as court marshals and a portion of proceeds supporting addiction recovery programs.

Families can enjoy the kids distance at 1:30 P.M. with local mascots, plus a pre-race outdoor expo featuring food trucks and local vendors. The four-mile USATF-certified race begins at 2 P.M.

Registration is capped at 1,000 participants, so don't wait to sign up. Head to reedslakerun.com for more.

Careerline Tech Center Toys For Tots drive competition winners

CTC students are proving that a little friendly competition can go a long way - such as collecting over 500 toys for local kids through their annual Toys For Tots drive!

For over a decade, students in the software and game development program at the Careerline Tech Center have turned this into a hard-fought battle of generosity, with this year donating 521 new, unwrapped toys. The entire campaign was student-run, including counting and delivering boxes.

All programs joined the challenge for bragging rights and a pizza party, with Auto Body Repair taking the win by donating over half the toys.

Oakland University students impact marine life at Sea Life Michigan Aquarium this holiday season

Engineering students from Oakland University are spreading holiday cheer underwater by creating festive "cookie" molds for a rescued sea turtle at Sea Life Michigan Aquarium!

The students used 3-D printing and food-safe materials to design gingerbread men and snowman shapes filled with algae, seafood proteins, and vegetables. The holiday treats were frozen and lowered into the tropical ocean exhibit, where rescued green sea turtle Benson and other marine life got to enjoy!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok