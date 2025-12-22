Morning Buzz: December 22, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Molly's Cafe and Deli open in Gaslight Village

Looking for a new lunch spot in East Grand Rapids? Molly's Cafe and Deli is now open in Gaslight Village!

The menu features handcrafted sandwiches like the "East Grand Reuben" and the fan-favorite "Molly's Club", along with salads and scratch-made dressings.

Don't skip the dessert either! The owner, Nichole Achram, is a trained pastry chef baking fresh cookies daily. While you are there, check out the unique wall mural featuring portraits of local dogs!

United Way receives donation from Whirlpool

United Way of Southwest Michigan and Whirlpool Corporation are impacting families in need! They donated over $3,000 worth of new appliances to emergency shelter services in Benton Harbor to help outfit a new kitchen.

The donation includes a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The upgraded space will support nutritional and emotional needs of families recovering from housing insecurity. The appliances came from Whirlpool's recent online sale, which raised thousands for United Way and directly gives back to the community.

Winter Wilderness Survival Camp for kids

Ottawa County Parks is hosting a "winter wilderness survival" camp starting December 29!

Kids ages six to 13 will spend their days tracking wildlife, building campfires, and learning how nature survives the Michigan cold, all with plenty of hot cocoa in hand!

Options are flexible with daily rates starting at $50 or a discounted rate for the full four-day week. Visit miottawa.org/parks for more.

John Daley Memorial One One Run

The John Daley Memorial One One Run is back, and it's the perfect way to kick off a healthy new year!

THe 43rd annual New Year's Day tradition is January 1 at 1 P.M. at Spring Valley Park in Kalamazoo. This non-timed run or walk honors John Daley and brings the community together for fitness, family, and fun. Best of all, every step supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo and their programs for local youth.

Registration and details are now available at oneonerun.com.

Bam! to become Lucky Strike

Big changes are happening at a popular Holland hangout! As of yesterday, "Bam!" has officially re-branded to become a "Lucky Strike".

For those unfamiliar, Lucky Strike is a national entertainment brand known for transforming traditional bowling alleys into upscale destinations featuring premium lanes, arcades, and dining. While the name and signage are changing as part of a larger company refresh, management says guests can expect the same great bowling experience they already love, now under the new banner.

