Morning Buzz: December 21

1. The Salvation Army in Kent County is asking for your help! They're in desperate need of donations and bell ringers for its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign.

They're still hundreds of thousands of dollars away from reaching their $1.7 million goal, which will allow them to continue to serve those in need year-round.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, donations made from now through New Year's Eve will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

Please go to registertoring.com to sign up to be a bell ringer or make a donation.

2. Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting a free Christmas luncheon today for anyone in the community who may be experiencing hunger and homelessness.

From 11 to one, guests will enjoy appetizers, salad, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and dessert.

Attendees will also have the option to watch a Christmas movie and will receive a gift.

This event is open to the public and there is no registration necessary.

3. Twitter owner Elon Musk will be stepping down as CEO after he created a Twitter poll this week asking whether he should step down.

17-million users voted, and 57 percent said he should resign.

He now says he will step down, but only when he identifies a successor.

Musk said he will continue to "run the software and servers teams" at Twitter, indicating he may continue to exercise significant influence on the company's decision-making

4. The NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is looking a little more festive after their ugly sweater contest.

This is the second year they've done it and it brings joy to all spending their holidays in the hospital.

Parents start with a blank sweater - they pick a theme, get some supplies and run with their ideas.

When everyone is finished, the babies try them on and everyone votes for their favorite. The winners get a goodie basket.