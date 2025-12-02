Morning Buzz: December 2, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GRPS Turkey Trot breaks records!

The GRPS Turkey Trot just smashed its all-time participation record with more than 6,500 runners filling downtown Grand Rapids on Thanksgiving morning!

This year's race raised over $275,000 for GRPS athletics and launched a new holiday food drive that filled an entire trailer with donations for local families.

Hall of Heroes at the Air Zoo

The Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center just unveiled its latest traveling exhibit, "Hall of Heroes", an immersive experience that plunges guests into the action-packed worlds of superheroes, gadgets, and spies.

This limited-time exhibit runs through February 13, 2026 and is included with general admissions. People of all ages can explore the stories and symbols that have defined heroic characters through the ages through interactive displays and iconic artifacts, including the famous 1960s Barris Kustoms Batmobile!

Find out more about this super-charged adventure on the Air Zoo's website.

Kaden Stevenson visiting Mary Free Bed today

Here's an incredible story of strength and superhero spirit making headlines this week! Ten-year-old Kaden Stevenson, also known as Kaden Blaze, Flu Fighter, is returning to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids today to share his new comic book and reunite with the team who helped him heal.

Kaden lost both legs to flu complications, but turned his journey into a superhero origin story, using his "powers" to help protect other kids from the flu. He will meet patients, sign comics, and head to the Mary Free Bed YMCA for wheelchair basketball practice and a public vaccine clinic from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Uptown Shop Hop this week

The 28th annual Uptown Shop Hop is returning this Thursday from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M. This holiday tradition invites the community to shop, dine, and explore across the four Uptown business districts: Eastown, East Hills, Wealthy Street, and East Fulton.

Estimated to feature 200 participating local businesses, vendors, and food trucks, Shop Hop is West Michigan's premier opportunity to support the local economy while kicking off the festive season. Highlights include "Jolly Trolleys" for free transportation, a holiday tree lighting, a maker's market, and photos with Santa.

For full event details and a list of all sponsors, visit the Uptown Shop Hop website.

Magic at the Mill at Windmill Island Gardens

Here's a holiday experience that will light up your season! Magic at the Mill returns to Windmill Island Gardens in Holland for its fourth year, running Friday and Saturday nights from December 5 through 20.

Visitors can explore the park decked out in thousands of dazzling lights from the grounds all the way to the top of the iconic De Zwaan Windmill. The star of the show is a "tulip field" of 1,000 LED blossoms that dance in sync with holiday music, along with carousel rides, Sinterklaas visits, Dutch treats, and endless festive photo ops.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out, so grab yours at magic.windmillisland.com.

