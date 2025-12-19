Morning Buzz: December 19, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

New 1920s-inspired restaurant set to open in Grand Rapids early 2026

An upscale, sober dining experience with 1920s vibes is coming to Grand Rapids! Cafe Jazzy Rose is set to open at 44 Ionia Avenue in downtown GR, with a target opening in early January. The new jazz cafe will serve low-carb, health-focused dinner options like fresh fish, shrimp and grits, and smoked meats - all inspired by New Orleans and Chicago.

What makes it unique is that all beverages are spirit-free, including non-alcoholic beer, wine, liquors, plus kava cocktails and botanical elixers.

Santa's Workshop family event in Holland

Looking for last-minute holiday magic for the kids? Holland Township Parks and Recreation is hosting "Santa's Workshop" tomorrow evening! Visit the community center on James Street from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. for a night packed with festive fun!

Activities include cookie decorating, a hot cocoa bar, crafts, and a screening of the 1966 classic "How The Grinch Stole Christmas". Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there for meet and greets. Admission is $5 per person or $10 for the whole family. Children three and under are free.

Bronson Healthcare reveals top baby names for 2025

Yesterday, we told you Holland Hospital's most popular baby names, now for Kalamazoo and Battle Creek! Bronson Healthcare just released their most popular baby names for 2025.

The Bronson birthplace welcomed more than 4,500 newborns this year, and Violet took the top spot for girls, followed by Olivia and Evelyn.

On the boys' side, Theodore was number one, with Henry and Noah close behind. Other favorites include Harper, Sophia, and Mia for girls, and Hudson, James, and Lincoln for boys.

Krampus Bash at the Christkindl Markt

If you thought the naughty list just meant getting coal, you haven't met Krampus. He's the horned, furry counterpart from European folklore, and he is coming to town for a different kind of party!

The Christkindl Markt is hosting the first-ever "Krampus Bash" tonight. Starting at 9 P.M., the shops close, but the beverage hall stays open with DJ AB spinning tracks and Krampus himself slinging drinks behind the bar. There is no cover charge for this specific event.

Adopt-A-Book at the Loutit District Library

Give the gift of books this season and help the Loutit District Library's permanent collection grow! The library's adopt-a-book program lets you purchase a title from a wish list and have it donated directly for the entire community to enjoy!

Shop in-person at The Bookman now through December 24, where your purchase is delivered straight to the library, or adopt a book online through the library's Amazon Wish List. This year's list even includes fun extras.

You can find details and instructions at loutitlibrary.org.

