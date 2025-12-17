Morning Buzz: December 17, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GLC Live at 20 Monroe donates $6,000 to iunderstand

GLC Live at 20 Monroe is turning concert art into community impact, donating more than $6,000 through its "Posters For People" program. This year, the money is going to local nonprofit iunderstand, in honor of Ford Hammontree, a beloved member of Grand Rapids' music community.

The limited edition posters are designed by local artists, and every dollar from posters that are sold is donated to a local cause. This year's gift helps support mental and brain health programs through iunderstand, including sensory kits that make live music more accessible for all.

Next time you're at a show, stop by the promotions table and check out the Posters For People, or learn more at glcliveat20monroe.com.

Into The Holidays at GRCM

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is launching "Into The Holidays" starting tomorrow night! It is the "Third Thursday" celebration, meaning families can visit from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. for just $3 to meet dancers from "The Nutcracker" and sip hot cocoa. That's just the start of the Boredom Busters as the museum has daily performers and hands-on fun scheduled through January 4.

This includes the daily "Giftworks" stations, where kids can make picture frames and wooden magnets, plus live shows featuring jugglers and yoga instructors to "opera tots" and drumming circles.

The popular woodworking studio is also making a return on select dates, so parents should plan ahead to catch their favorites. They are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Get more information at grcm.org.

STEM engineering showcase at Bridge Street Ministries

Bridge Street Ministries is sparking big ideas in young minds with its second-annual STEM Engineering Showcase for Grand Rapids Middle Schoolers!

Students from four GRPS middle schools showed off their skills after a five-week hands-on STEM lab series featuring bridge building, egg drops, and catapult challenges. The program was powered by community partners, including Stiix and a $5,000 neighborhood match fund grant from the City of Grand Rapids.

Top students earned a trip to the Museum of Science and Natural History in Chicago. To learn more about the organization, head to bsmgr.org.

GVSU men's basketball team carols at Mary Free Bed

The Grand Valley State University men's basketball team traded the court for carols earlier this week. 16 players and their coaches visited Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to spread holiday cheer to patients in recovery.

Led by a music therapist, the team sang classics like "Jingle Bells" and "This Christmas". This marks the fourth year the Lakers have made this trip, saying they want to show the community they are more than just athletes and to spread holiday cheer.

Elk webcam in Gaylord

You can check out the elk from the comfort of your home as a new elk webcam is now live in Gaylord, thanks to a partnership between the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, the Otsego County Commission on Aging, and the City of Gaylord!

The camera is set up at the newly expanded Elk View Park, giving at-home viewers a front row seat as elk roam and gather at the feeding area.

