Morning Buzz: December 16, 2025

Bricks & Minifigs opening Walker location

A brand-new LEGO destination is opening in Walker! Bricks & Minifigs celebrates its grand opening Saturday, January 17 at 10 A.M. at 3286 Alpine Ave NW.

This colorful, family-friendly store lets fans buy, sell, and trade LEGO sets, bricks, and minifigures, including build-your-own creations. The shop is owned by lifelong LEGO fan Steve Kopp, who says his mission is simple: I sell joy!"

On opening day, there will be giveaways, family activities, and thousands of pieces to spark imagination. You can follow the store on Instagram and Facebook for more details.

Calder Plaza menorah lightings

Chanukah is shining bright in downtown Grand Rapids with nightly menorah lightings at Calder Plaza now through December 21. The community is invited to gather at sundown to celebrate the festival of lights around an 18-foot menorah symbolizing hope, light, and religious freedom.

Weekday lightings run about 30 minutes with adjusted times on Fridays and Saturdays for the Sabbath. All events are free and family-friendly.

Tickets on sale for The Outsiders musical

Tickets are now on sale for the Tony award-winning musical "The Outsiders", coming to Grand Rapids June 9 through 14 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Based on the iconic novel by S.E. Hinton and the legendary film, this musical tells the story of Ponyboy, Johnny, and the Greasers as they search for belonging and purpose. The show took home four Tony awards and has been called "stunning, electrifying, and astonishing" by The New York Times.

Single tickets are available at the DeVos Performance Hall box office, Ticketmaster, and broadwaygrandrapids.com.

PowerStrength opening Byron Center location

PowerStrength Training Systems is celebrating a big milestone with the grand opening of its sixth West Michigan location, this one inside the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center at 160 68th Street SW in Byron Center.

PowerStrength is now the official fitness partner at the world's largest inclusive sports and training facility, sharing a mission of strength, inclusion, and community impact. This facility will serve the Special Olympics athletes as well as the general community.

Founded in 2011, PowerStrength offers coach training for youth, student athletes, and adults looking to build strength and long-term health. Learn more at powerstrength pro.com.

Mel Trotter Christmas luncheon

Mel Trotter Ministries is spreading holiday cheer with its annual free Christmas luncheon tomorrow, December 17 from 12 P.M. until 2:30 P.M.

Staff and volunteers will serve hot, festive meals to over 300 men, women, and children in the Heartside community. The menu includes holiday favorites like honey baked ham, roasted chicken, scalloped potatoes, and dessert.

The event is sponsored by the DTE Foundation and is open to anyone experiencing hunger or homelessness with no registration required. It all takes place at Mel Trotter Ministries at 225 Commerce Ave SW.

You can learn more or support the mission at meltrotter.org.

