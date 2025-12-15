Morning Buzz: December 15, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cosmic Baseball adds second game at LMCU Ballpark

Game one of Cosmic Baseball at LMCU Ballpark sold out at warp speed, so they're adding another night! The glow-in-the-dark baseball phenomenon is back with a second game added Friday, August 7 after the first game sold out in just hours.

Cosmic Baseball turns America's pastime into a neon party with black lights, UV-reactive baseballs, and electric energy on the field. Every game kicks off with a pre-game block party featuring player autographs, merch, and live music.

Fans are encouraged to join the cosmic ticket lottery now at chilipeppersbaseball.com and follow @gochilipeppers on social media for all the latest details.

Make-A-Wish's Holiday Wish Line

Feeling Grinchy about the traffic or stressed about your holiday shopping list? Make-A-Wish has a hotline designed to snap you out of it. They have set up a "Holiday Wish Line" where you can hear jokes and pep talks from Wish Kids. It is less about the heavy stuff and more about the humor.

The number to call for a quick smile is (480) 914-9474, or you can listen online at wish.org/wishline.

Pistons Kids Day applications open

Michigan kids have a shot to live like a Detroit Piston for the day! Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Pistons have opened the seventh annual #MIKidsCan Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes for children ages eight to 12.

30 kids will be selected to go behind the scenes at the January 25 Pistons game against the Sacramento Kings, including a locker room experience, arena tour, meet-and-greet with Hooper, and a post-game free throw. Winners also get swag, lunch, and four game tickets for their family at Little Caesars Areana.

Parents can enter now through January 9 at nba.com/pistons/pistons-kids-day.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Step back into the golden age of radio for a holiday classic in downtown Holland! Hope Repertory Theatre is presenting "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" at the Knickerbocker Theatre. This production is unique because it is staged as a live broadcast - fitting as the original film, released in 1946, was also when families across the country were still gathered around the radio for entertainment.

You can watch the actors create live sound effects and voices starting next Wednesday, December 17 through Saturday, December 20.

Tickets are on sale now at hope.edu/tickets.

Saugatuck Christmas Carol

A holiday classic returns to Saugatuck with a heartfelt mission this season! The 39th annual Saugatuck Christmas Carol at the Saugatuck Woman's Club runs through December 21, benefiting Christian Neighbors.

This community-led production of Dickens' beloved story features local cast members and supports a nonprofit providing food, clothing, and assistance in Western Allegan County. Performances take place multiple nights and weekends.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children, with all proceeds directly benefitting Christian Neighbors. Get tickets online at saugatuckchristmascarol.ludus.com, and don't forget to bring new children's gloves or mittens to donate at the show!

