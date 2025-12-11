Morning Buzz: December 11, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Bissell Pet Foundation 2025 impact report released

The Grand Rapids-based Bissell Pet Foundation has released its 2025 Impact Report, revealing they have now helped more than 1.1 million pets!

The report highlights incredible statistics from this year alone, including nearly 200,000 spay and neuter surgeries and over 78,000 adoptions facilitated through "empty the shelters" events! The Foundation also transported more than 7,600 animals away from overcrowded facilities and provided lifesaving medical care to hundreds of vulnerable pets. Donations are currently being doubled through December 31 to continue this work.

You can donate at bissellpetfoundation.org.

Ugly Sweater Day in Grand Haven

Dust off your most outrageous holiday knits - downtown Grand Haven is hosting Ugly Sweater Day this Friday! It's happening from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and local shops are inviting you to shop, snap selfies, and show off your festive fashion flair.

Wear your ugly sweaters, take photos in participating stores, and post them in the "Ugly Sweater Day in Grand Haven" Facebook event for a chance to win prizes. The more stores you visit and photos you share, the better your odds.

And yes, the ugliest and funniest sweaters win!

Downtown Holland Shopping Jam

The annual Downtown Holland Shopping Jam returns this Saturday, December 13 with 40 stores opening their doors two hours early! The savings are staggered so the earlier you shop, the more you save.

It starts with 30 percent off at 8 A.M., drops to 25 percent at 9 A.M., then 20 percent from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. It is the last major retail event of the season for downtown Holland.

Find a list of participating shops at downtownholland.com.

DJ Swiftie at Frauenthal Theater

DJ Swiftie is taking over the Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon this Friday night! This is the world's number one Taylor Swift tribute DJ, bringing a high-energy dance party packed with hits from every era at 7 P.M. And this is all just in time for Taylor's birthday on the December 13!

Tickets start at $24 in advance, $34 the day of, and this is a general admission party. Head to frauenthal.org for tickets and more information.

Sandcastles Children's Museum Christmas party

Families in the Ludington area can enjoy some free festive fun this weekend thanks to a generous local partnership. Floracraft is sponsoring a community Christmas party at Sandcastles Children's Museum this Sunday, December 14.

Admission is completely free from 12 P.M. until 4 P.M. with a packed lineup of activities including cookie decorating, holiday crafts, bike giveaways, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Kids can also pick up a free copy of Pete The Cat Saves Christmas while supplies last.

You can find more details at sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com.

