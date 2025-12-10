Morning Buzz: December 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Homes For The Holidays from Community Homeworks

Community Homeworks is bringing some sweet holiday fun to downtown Kalamazoo with the fifth annual "Homes For The Holidays" gingerbread house contest! From now through December 20, families can explore nearly 30 retail sites showcasing creative, locally-made gingerbread masterpieces.

Visit any host location, grab a map, and vote online for your favorite! People's Choice voting is open until December 13. Professional and amateur builders are going head-to-head, and a panel of local celebrity judges will crown this year's winners.

Entries for the BLP Holiday Lighting Contest now open!

If your holiday display can be seen from space, listen up! The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power is searching for the best decorations on the lakeshore.

Residential customers that use the BLP can enter two categories: The "Griswold Award" for the most over-the-top display, or the "Classic Award" for that gorgeous Hallmark card vibe. Entries are due by Monday, December 15 via Email, with winners taking home $150 in Chamber Dune Dollars.

GRR Holiday Music Festival

The holiday spirit is taking flight at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as local school choirs return for the 29th annual Holiday Music Festival!

From December 8 through 12, 12 West Michigan choirs will fill the grand hall with festive songs between 9 A.M. and 2:30 P.M. each day. Travelers and guests can enjoy 20-minute performances from students representing schools across the region.

All performances are free and open to the public. The full schedule is available at flyford.org.

Holiday tours available at the Felt Mansion

Step into a real-life Christmas movie at the Felt Mansion! The historic estate is glowing with 50,000 lights, and they have curated a tour for every type of visitor through January 3.

For the romantics, the "Candlelight Guided Tours" are the big draw. These run on Friday nights and guide you through the 1920s home under the warm glow of the holiday lights. If you want a cozier, relaxed vibe, check out the "Coffee and Cocoa Tours" on Saturdays and Sundays. You can grab a warm drink and wander the halls at your own pace.

History buffs can look at the Thursday "Tea and Tours" for a deep dive into the mansion's past, while standard self-guided tours are available on select weeknights for those who want to explore solo. All proceeds go towards restoring the mansion's aging front portico.

Book your tour at feltmansion.org.

Christmas Craft Show in Kalamazoo

The last chance to shop at Kalamazoo's Christmas craft show is this weekend, with over 200 small businesses at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center!

Shop two full days of holiday fun: either December 13 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and December 14 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. Admission is free and there are a ton of giveaways. Guests can not only find local artists, they can also shop for handmade crafts to boutique clothing, food, jewelery, and home decor.

More details are available on the Facebook event page.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok