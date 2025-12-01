Morning Buzz: December 1, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Giving Tools-Day at Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is celebrating Giving Tuesday with their unique "Giving Tools-Day", a fun way for the community to donate much-needed construction tools.

With volunteers building around ten homes each year, many of their drills, saws, and tape measures are ready for an upgrade. From today through December 5, you can shop their Amazon Wish List, visit Overisel Lumber, or drop off tools in-person at their Holland office.

Donors are even encouraged to stop in, snap a photo, and meet the team while supporting affordable housing. For all the details and links, follow Lakeshore Habitat on social media.

Kalamazoo Garden Council's Holiday Greens Sale

The Kalamazoo Garden Council is hosting its 72nd annual Holiday Greens Sale, bringing two days of festive fun to the Portage Zhang Senior Center on Friday and Saturday.

Shoppers can browse fresh wreaths, roping, swags, floral arrangements, and handcrafted gifts made by nine local garden clubs. From porch pieces to table centerpieces, everything is beautifully designed and perfect for holiday decorating. The event supports KGC's mission of gardening education, civic beautification, and conservation throughout the region. Admission is free.

You can find more details at kalamazoogardencouncil.org.

Big Rapids Police Department's gift drive

The Big Rapids Police Department is excited to kick off their sixth annual season of giving gift drive today!

This year, they are partnering with Wise Domestic Violence Shelter to bring comfort and support to individuals to families during the holiday season. They are looking for toys, clothing, and household supplies.

Items can be dropped off now through December 18 at the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety during their administrative hours from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Or, you can do it at a special community event at Belle's Coffee House on December 10.

Michigan Big Tree Hunt winners announced!

Releaf Michigan just announced the winners of the latest Michigan Big Tree Hunt, and Kent County's top tree is a massive Eastern Cottonwood discovered in Lowell!

The contest drew hundreds of entries from across the state, with arborists and foresters verifying each county's largest tree in-person. THis year's hunt also uncovered a potential state champion Black Cherry in Comstock - that one is up against 16 other trees submitted for possible state champion status.

As part of Giving Tuesday, Releaf Michigan is also celebrating "Giving Tree Tuesday", encouraging donations to support tree planting and education statewide. You can see all the winners and help support their work at bigtreehunt.com and releafmichigan.org.

Gilda's Club open house

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is celebrating Giving Tuesday tomorrow with a special open house and a powerful matching gift opportunity. The first $10,000 donated will be matched dollar-for-dollar in memory of Rose Baker, making every contribution go twice as far.

The community is invited to stop by the clubhouse on Bridge Street any time from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. for tours and to learn how Gilda's provides free emotional healthcare for anyone impacted by cancer or grief.

If you can't attend in-person, you can still give online at gildasclubgr.org or call (616) 453-8300.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok