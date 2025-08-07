Morning Buzz: August 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John's back-to-school drive

Another back to school drive is set for tomorrow and this one is for a specific need. D.A. Blodgett-St. John's is seeking donations for its annual back to school drive, which provides supplies for youth in their foster care, adoption, and residential programs.

Supporters can sign up to personally shop for a backpack and receive a list of the child's favorite colors and preferences, ensuring each kid gets a personalized gift.

The deadline for donations is this Friday, so visit their website, dabsj.org to check out supplies. You can drop off backpacks and supplies at their main location, 2172 Dean Lake Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

WGRD Fill The Basket radiothon

Meanwhile, fans of the Free Beer and Hot Wings radio show probably already know, but today is their radiothon for Kids Food Basket. The WGRD crew is hosting its second annual "Fill The Basket" radiothon today until 6 P.M.

You can tune into 97.9 WGRD to hear stories and learn how to donate. A donation of just $25 can provide meals for a classroom for a day.

Sav Sav opening at the Grand Rapids downtown market

You can start your day with great coffee and end it with a supurb glass of wine, all at the downtown market as a new concept is taking over the old Apertivo location.

This new venture, called Sav Sav, is a European-style cafe that focuses on a curated selection of wine, cheese, and small plates. The original Squibb coffee location in the downtown market has closed to make way for this new concept.

The new venue will have seating for 30 guests, and the onwers aim for it to be more than just a cafe, welcoming people to enjoy unique food pairings and explore a new kind of social experience in the heart of the downtown market.

New Holland Dragon's Milk D&D collab

A legendary collaboration is back! Following the overwhelming success of last year's special release, New Holland Brewing Company is again returning for a new venture with Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons.

The partnership is launching a brand-new flavor in the Dragon's Milk reserve line: the Coconut Rum Barrel Reserve. Inspired by the fearsome dragon turtle, a powerful aquatic creature from D&D lore, this rich stout is aged in rum barrels with notes of coconut. The bottle features unique artwork connected to its mythical namesake.

This launch marks the beginning of an extended agreement between Dragon's Milk and Hasbro's D&D brand, with more special releases planned for this fall. The limited-edition beer will be available in late August at select retailers, New Holland Brewing locations, and online.

SOMI athletes representing Team Michigan

Get ready to cheer on some incredible local athletes! Special Olympics Michigan has officially announced its Team Michigan delegation for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. A total of 54 athletes, unified partners, and coaches will be heading to Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota, to represent our state on the national stage next June.

We are proud to say that several competitors are from the Grand Rapids area! This elite group includes Qori Nelson from Wyoming in athletics, Rilynn Nederveld from Caledonia in gymnastics, and Aspen Avery from Holland in swimming.

They will begin training this fall and are also looking for support to help with travel and training costs. To find out more about Team Michigan and how you can help, visit somi.org/usa.

