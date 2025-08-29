Morning Buzz: August 29, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Feeding Broncos host Labor Day Dinner

Students and families at Western Michigan University are invited to a free chicken and rib dinner on Labor Day. Feeding Broncos is a student organization dedicated to fighting hunger on campus by providing free meals to students who need it.

This event is the kickoff to their year of service. All students are welcome with their ID, along with spouses and children. It's happening from 5 P.M. to 6 P.M. in the Dialogue Room at Kanley Chapel.

To learn more, follow Feeding Broncos on Instagram.

Muskegon Polish Festival

It's time to polka and eat pierogis! The Muskegon Polish Fest has returned. The fun starts today and continues tomorrow at Heritage Landing in Muskegon.

Celebrate Polish culture with lvie music, traditional dancing, authentic cuisine, and family fun. Enjoy polka bands, cultural performances, a kid's tent, and tons of homemade favorites like pierogis and kielbasa.

The festival hours run from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. both days. See more at muskegonpolishfest.com.

Grandville Mitten Makers Market

Shop local and enjoy a beautiful day at the Mitten Makers Market in Grandville. Saturday's event is free to attend and you can find unique handmade items, art, and more. There will be food trucks, family-friendly activities, and pups on leashes are welcome!

The event runs from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Chicago Drive in Grandville. Head to The Mitten Makers Market on Facebook for more details.

Cars For Cancer

Cars, community, and a cause, all in one weekend. The 21st annual "Cars For Cancer" returns to the Lakes Mall in Muskegon this Labor Day weekend.

THe two-day event kicks off Sunday, August 31 with a classic car cruise and live music from Big Cadillac.

Festivities continue Monday, September 1 with a full car show, food vendors, and a live auction. All proceeds support the Johnson Family Cancer Center, with this year's raffle featuring a custom E-bike and a 1929 Ford Model AA truck.

You can get more info at visitmuskegon.org.

Drew Barrymore cites Saugatuck as part of her Backyard Bucket List places to visit

Drew Barrymore is singing the praises of Saugatuck! The actress recently put out a "Top 10 Backyard Bucket List" of places she loves to visit, and the West Michigan gem made the list!

Here's what she said: "Up north magic in every direction. Sip cider at Virtue Farm, climb the sandy sweep of dunes at Saugatuck State Park, and spot cherry trees along the roadside. Use the woods as your home base. Bring back a jar of cherry preserves and tuck it away for a winter afternoon when you need a taste of summer."

Her list also included Austin, Texas; Keystone, South Dakota; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and the Berkshires.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok