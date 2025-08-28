Morning Buzz: August 28, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Downtown Ionia has social districts

The list of social districts just got longer as the city of Ionia has announced the launch of the Discover Ionia Social Districts.

Starting tomorrow, August 29, adults 21 and older can purchase alcoholic beverages from participating bars and restaurants and enjoy them while strolling through downtown within the posted boundaries.

The district will be open daily from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. The grand opening ceremony is tomorrow at 4 P.M. at the corner of Main and Steele Street.

Consumers Energy gifts EV to Hand 2 Hand

Non-profit Hand 2 Hand has some new wheels to help feed children in West Michigan. Consumers Energy celebrated the donation of the new all-electric van now nicknamed "Evan" this week.

Hand 2 Hand provides food to 15,000 students at 280 schools. Now, it can do that work of impacting young people in a sustainable, less expensive way. It's all part of Consumer's Power MI Fleet Program, providing electric vans to Michigan service organizations like churches and food pantries.

Wayland Hot 'N Now construction update

Hot 'N Now, a beloved Michigan fast-food chain, is making a comeback! After years of having only one remaining location in Sturgis, a new ownership group, HNN Holdings, aquired the brand.

They are a partnership between Gun Lake Investments and Jeff Konczak. Construction is nearing completion in Wayland.

The new restaurant will feature a modernized yet nostalgic design and bring back classic menu items like the olive burger and cheesy taters.

Next up, they're hooking up the electrical and is expected to open soon.

Holland teenager receives scholarship from Planet Fitness

Congratulations to Holland teenager, Giovanni (Gio) Salinas! He's been honored with one of 50 national scholarships from Planet Fitness.

It's called "Judgement Free Generation" and is awarded to high school seniors who are part of the Boys And Girls Club, who promote inclusion, acceptance, and kindness in their communities.

They all get a free one-year membership, a swag bag, and $5,000.

Gio is now a freshman at University of Michigan studying public policy.

Battle on the Boardwalks in Grand Haven

The Grand Haven Waterfront Stadium is once more being transformed into an outdoor volleyball venue! For the 13th year, the Battle on the Boardwalks is happening today, August 28, and Friday, August 29.

This is a free community event featuring West Michigan high school volleyball teams. It kicks off this afternoon at 3 P.M. with a high school boys open gym followed by an adult competition.

Friday will feature girls volleyball teams from Fruitport, Grand Haven, Mona Shores, and Spring Lake all day from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The proceeds from the event support the Grand Haven Volleyball Program. More information is available on their Facebook page.

