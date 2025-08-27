Morning Buzz: August 27, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

AVBI Run For Sight 5K

It will be a great weekend to get out and get moving, and you can do that while supporting the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The 19th annual Run For Sight 5K is happening at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon on Saturday at 8:30 A.M. The race is for all abilities, including handcycle and guided divisions for visually impaired participants, plus a 1K fun run.

The AVBI serves more than 1,000 children and adults living with blindness or low vision every year. Head to runsignup.com to enter.

KPS senior discount passes

Seniors can show their team spirit! Kalamazoo Public Schools now offer a gold card pass to residents aged 62 and older. The passes entitles holders to free admission to regular-season athletic events at KPS facilities like high school football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and more.

These passes do not work for hockey matches, invitationals, or tournaments. The cards are available at the KPS administration building. Visitors must present identification to verify their age and residency to obtain a card.

The cards are non-transferable and do not expire.

M-37 Family Fun Day

Find family fun on Labor Day weekend at the Circle Star S Ranch in White Cloud. The M-37 Family Fun Day will support the M-37 community helpers, a new non-profit that will be raising money for other area organizations supporting families and children.

This is all happening on Sunday at the site formerly known as the Cowboys and Clowns arena. There will be live music, a food truck rally, artisan market, cornhole tournament, fireworks show, and more. It's $20 for a full car load, or $10 for motorcycle admission.

Head to the event's Facebook page to learn more.

Free admission at Blandford Nature Center

Blandford Nature Center is offering free admission for the entire month of September! Thanks to a generous donation from Meijer, visitors can explore the 264 acre property, including eight miles of trails, the on-site farm, and the Wildlife Education Center at no cost.

Visitors can also access accessibility equipment and activity-filled backpacks at the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center.

The center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and the trails are open daily from dawn to dusk. Get more information at blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Corks and Kegs at Binder Park Zoo

The Binder Park Zoo is getting wild next week! Corks and Kegs at the zoo brings drink samples, specialty light bites, and live entertainment like dueling pianos to the zoo.

The fundraiser on Saturday, September 6 supports animal care, conservation, and connecting the public to nature. There are two ticket tiers: VIP will cost $100, while general admission is $65 in advance. That includes a souvenir cup, 12 drink tickets, and more.

VIP gets you in early, plus access to special pours and food, and the ropes course and zip line.

Head to binderparkzoo.org or tickets and details.

