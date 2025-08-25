Morning Buzz: August 25, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

AAAWM wellness classes

We need to take control of our health at every age, and as we get older, strength and balance mean more independence.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan is hosting two wellness classes this season: A Matter of Balance and Tai Chi. These classes are designed for older adults looking to improve balance and reduce fall risks, manage arthritis pain, improve brain health, and increase mobility and strength.

These classes are offered across West Michigan, from White Cloud to Sand Lake, Ionia, Grand Rapids, Grandville, and Walker. Want to learn more? Head to aaawm.org/ew.

Great Start Collaborative Storybook Walks

What if reading a book could be an adventure? The Great Start Collaborative invites you to celebrate the launch of its new Storybook Walks. The launch begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Burton Woods Park tomorrow night at 7 P.M.

This family-friendly event includes free books for kids, snacks, prizes, and special guest appearances from The Rainbow Fish and Wimee. The Storybook Walks transform reading into a journey, combining literacy and outdoor play as families follow a path with pages of a storybook.

A new story will be featured each month. Visit greatstartkent.org for more information.

Fruit Ridge featured in Homecooked Magazine

A new magazine is putting food and homecooking front and center, and it's fall issue is putting Fruit Ridge, Michigan on the map!

It's called Homecooked, and it's a quarterly, ad-free magazine blending storytelling, photography, and meaningful recipes from home cooks across the country. You can read it like a magazine and keep it like a cookbook.

Issue number four is out September 1, featuring home cooks in Fruit Ridge carrying on family legacies through food, while creating new ones.

Head to homecookedmagazine.com to learn more about it.

S.S. Badger offering ride to Lions/Packers game

Heading to Lambeau Field to watch the Lions take on the Packers on September 7? Why not take your tailgate to the lake?

The S.S. Badger is offering a special experience for fans. Instead of driving around the lake, take a four hour cruise across with other fans, and then it's a 45 minute drive to the stadium.

The boat departs Ludington at 9 A.M. and arrives in Manitowoc, Wisconsin at noon. The game is at 4:25. The ship will be part of the game day experience with food, drinks, entertainment, and a scenic view.

Head to ssbadger.com for ticket info.

Kent County Flame of Hope 5K and fun run

Get ready to run for a great cause! The Kent County Flame of Hope, a charity run for Special Olympics Michigan, is coming up on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Millennium Park.

The event includes a timed 5K race and one-mile fun run. The Flame of Hope also features a "touch a truck" event, where kids can get an up-close look at vehicles from local law enforcement and public works.

Participation helps support over 22,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across Michigan.

Those who want to register early can save 20% by using code "Labor" before Labor Day weekend.

