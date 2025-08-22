Morning Buzz: August 22, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Lego Fan Expo in Kalamazoo

Lego fans, Kalamazoo is the place to be this weekend! The Brick Universe Lego Fan Expo is bringing all the creativity, imagination,m and fun to the Kalamazoo County Expo Ceneter.

Meet some celebrated Lego artists and watch them at work. Check out jaw-dropping displays, shop for rare and custom Lego merch, and do your-own-builds with Lego fans.

This is both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15. Head to brickuniverseusa.com for details.

Burning Foot Beer Festival

It's a great weekend to hit the beach as the 10th annual Burning Foot Beer Festival, a celebration of beer, beach, and music, returns tomorrow at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

Hosted by the Lakeshore Brewers Guild, the festival will feature over 75 midwest breweries, live music from local and national brands, and local art installations. Gates open at 3 P.M., and the party lasts until 10 P.M.

It's the perfect way to end the summer! Check out the lineup and get more info at burningfoot.beer.

Quilt Week at DeVos Place

If you're into binding, basting, and batting, you will want to be at DeVos Place, because it's Quilt Week!

The American Quilter's Society says there will be nearly 700 quilts, including contest pieces competing for more than $54,000 in prizes.

There will be a merchant mall, featuring machines and suppliers, appraisals, and themed exhibits. It's all happening now through Saturday; open until 5:00 tonight and from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. tomorrow.

General admission is $15 and $12 for AQS members. Head to americanquilter.com for details.

Really Really Free Market

Want to head to a market where you can pick up some great clothing or household goods all while leaving your money in your pocket or purse?

The "Really Really Free Market" is a community-based event where the only rule is that everything is free. It operates on a "gift economy" model, where there is no money, trading, or bartering involved.

Neighbors bring gently used items they no longer need, like clothing, household goods, and toys, and leave them for others. In return, anyone can take home items they do need. The goal is to promote sustainability, reduce waste, and build stronger relationships within the neighborhood.

It's all at the Creston Farmers Market tomorrow from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. Get more information at crestongr.com.

Latino Health 5K

Celebrate community, wellness, and unity at the Latino Health 5K run and walk this Saturday. The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Corewell Health to encourage anyone to support a healthier lifestyle.

This event features a scenic course through Roosevelt park. Health and Wellness resources, family-friendly activities, and organizations that promote healthy lifestyles will be available.

Registration opens at 7 A.M. and the race begins 9 A.M. Kids under 12 race for free. Head to runsignup.com to register.

