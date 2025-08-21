Morning Buzz: August 21, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Joy Oladokun at St. Cecelia Music Center

Musical trailblazer and renowned singer, songwriter, and producer Joy Oladokun is coming to the St. Cecelia Music Center.

She will take the Royce Auditorium stage on Tuesday, November 18, but tickets go on sale this Friday. Right now, she's preparing for thir third studio album, while embarking on an extensive tour that includes collaborations with artists like Hozier and Tyler Childers.

She has been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as "Nashville's Most Low-Key Music Revolutionary".

Tickets to the show begin at $25. Head to scmcgr.org for more information.

Open Door Bakery expands options

There are now more delicious options from Degage Ministries' Open Door Bakery. The business is operated by Degage's workforce development program.

Four former shelter guests who are now housed are permanent employees. In addition to eight cookie flavors, four cupcake flavors, and five bagel flavors, the Open Door Bakery now has two bagel sandwiches, six flavored coffees, yogurt parfaits, and a monthly muffin.

It is open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. and for the first time, it's now open on the weekend from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. The bakery is also offering delivery and curbside pickup through Door Dash, and will cater events.

Downtown Market adding two merchants

There are two new additions coming to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this fall. Her Daily Bread specializes in handmade, custom cookies, specialty catering, and on-site cookie decorating classes.

Myanmar Meals will bring bold, Burmese-inspired dishes, as well as traditional Cantonese dishes - a unique addition to the West Michigan food scene.

The market is now at 100% capacity. To learn more about all the options and to hear about special events, head to downtownmarketgr.com.

Comcast Rise recipients announced

They put out the call, now 100 small businesses will get a huge grant package through Comcast Rise this fall!

Awardees will receive a technology makeover, a creative, production, and media schedule, educational resources, business consultation services, and a $5,000 grant.

The local recipients include Speciation Cellars, a family-owned brewery and taproom in Grand Rpaids, Kennari Consulting, a firm that helps non-profits with fundraising, and Wimee's World, the media brand responsible for the beloved robot, Wimee.

Bark in the Park in Holland

Bark in the Park returns to Windmill Island Gardens this weekend! Dogs, dog owners, and dog lovers are all invited to partake in all the fun on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. to 1 P.M.

The event includes more than 25 booths, including local animal hospitals, groomers, trainers, treat bakeries, and a lot more. There will also be dog agility demonstrations all day.

The Holland Police Department will be giving out Pup Cups, and attendees can get a professional pet portrait taken by a local photographer.

Holland residents get in free, while others must pay the regular park admission. Visit windmillislandgardens.com for more details.

