Morning Buzz: August 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Sprinkles Donut Shop re-location grand opening

Donut lovers, rejoice! Sprinkles Donut Shop has relocated its Allendale store to a brand-new building and with a big chain. The new shop features the donut chain's first drive thru!

The grand opening celebration is Thursday, August 21 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. The day will include prizes and giveaways, including free donuts for a year, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon with local dignitaries, as well as fresh coffee, donuts, and pastries.

Consumers Energy summer energy bill assistance

Consumers Energy is stepping up to help thousands of Michiganders with their utility bills. The company is committing $2 million to help customers who are past due on their summer energy bills.

The funds will be distributed through the Heat And Warmth Fund and the Salvation Army. To qualify, customers must be past due or have a balance on a former address.

The program is income-based, and qualifications vary. Consumers Energy has provided more than $7 million in assistance this year.

Head to consumersenergy.com/assistance to get more info.

John Ball Zoo free field trips for Kent County schools

John Ball Zoo is making it easier for students to explore the world of wildlife. The zoo is inviting Kent County schools to sign up for free field trips this fall!

The free admission is thanks to the 2016 millage that supports the zoo's operations and educational programs. Educators can also take advantage of add-on educational programs, including live animal presentations.

This fall, a special "power of pollinators" traveling exhibit is on display, featuring interactive animatronics. Non-Kent County schools receive a discounted rate.

There is a dedicated section of jbzoo.org for educators, or you can always Email education@jbzoo.org.

Saugatuck Township unveils public art piece

A Saugatuck Township welcome sign is about to become a work of art. The township's first public art piece, a welded steel sculpture titled "Canary In a Coal Mine", was dedicated this morning at 10 A.M. The 11-foot sculpture by Ohio artist Shawn Morin was installed in May at the Bluestar Highway roundabout.

The piece was funded in part by grants from the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Cappizo Studio Art Gallery.

The sculpture, which evokes the phrase, "a canary in a coal mine", is a danger signal that our environment is being destroyed.

Michigan State Historic Preservation Office awards grants

The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office has awarded $250,000 in grants to six Michigan communities.

The funds, part of the Federal Historic Preservation Fund, will be used for various projects in Battle Creek, East Lansing, Kalamazoo, Mason, Saginaw, and Detroit.

The projects range from creating historic preservation guidelines and resource books to rehabilitating historic buildings.

For example, the Motor City THeatre Organ Society in Detroit is getting funding to rehabilitate windows at the Redford Theatre.

The city of Kalamazoo will use the grant money to hire a qualified contractor to prepare a condition assessment report for Kalamazoo City Hall, which was built in 1931.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok