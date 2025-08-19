Morning Buzz: August 19, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Ballet's Summer Dance Festival

It's time to dance under the stars! The Summer Dance Festival from the Grand Rapids Ballet is back!

The ballet is hosting its annual event in downtown Grand Rapids with two nights of free performances by the ballet and 15 other dance companies from across Michigan.

This is happening Friday and Saturday. The music begins at 5 P.M. and the dancing starts at 6 P.M. at the outdoor stage by the Peter Martin Wege Theater. There will be food trucks and admission is free!

Visit grballet.com/summer-dance-festival for more details.

Robinette's Corn Maze returns

A fall tradition is back! Robinette's is celebrating Grand Rapids' 175-year history with this year's corn maze!

The maze, which has been a tradition for 114 years, pays homage to the city's evolution from its roots in the lumber industry to its "Furniture City" days. Visitors can walk through a living piece of history as they navigate the stalks.

The six-and-a-half acre maze is a fun challenge for the entire family, with a new design revealed each year. The cost for the maze is $10 per person, with children ages two and under admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the maze entrance, the red barn, or the activity ticket booth on weekends.

Voting open for Grand Rapids 175th anniversary poster

Your vote counts! Grand Rapids is asking the public to help choose the official commemorative poster for the city's 175th anniversary.

The City of Grand Rapids has selected three finalists for the commemorative poster, and public voting is now open through September 5. The three designs are titled "Blueprint", "Primary Grand Rapids", and "Scenes From The City".

The winner will be unveiled during the ArtPrize opening ceremony on September 19. The three finalists will be displayed at City Hall during the entire ArtPrize event. You can vote by getting the link at grandrapidsmi.gov.

The Book of Mormon returning to Grand Rapids

Don't miss your shot to get tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon"! Tickets went on sale this past weekend for the irreverent and hilarious musical.

The show returns to Grand Rapids for a limited engagement November 4 through 9 at DeVos Performance Hall. A maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account is in effect.

You can purchase your tickets online at broadwaygrandrapids.com, in person at the Broadway Grand Rapids office, or by calling (616) 235-6285.

Salvation Army By The Pound outlet hours extended

For those who love the thrill of the hunt, the Salvation Army is making it easier to snag deals at its unique By The Pound outlet store.

The Salvation Army Grand Rapids Adult Rehabilitation Center has extended the hours at that store on Division Avenue. The outlet is now open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. In the "by the pound" outlet, shoppers can buy a variety of items, which are typically not sorted by size or category. Instead, they are placed in large bins for shoppers to sift through.

Items sold by the pound can include clothing, linens, accessories, and shoes. All proceeds directly benefit the Salvation Army's residential rehabilitation program.

