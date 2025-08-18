Morning Buzz: August 18, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Girl Scouts offer new badge

A new Girl Scout badge is promoting body positivity for girls and young women. Flamingo has partnered with Girl Scouts of America for a first of its kind national badge series and curriculum that helps girls value their bodies for what they do and how they look.

The program is tailored to girls in Kindergarten through 12th grade to build confidence, practice self-care, and foster lifelong emotional well-being. It does this by celebrating abilities, from running and dancing, to thinking and creating.

Grand Rapids Gold tryouts

This could be your shot at professional basketball! The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will host open player tryouts.

The tryouts are scheduled for Saturday, September 20th at MSA Woodland in Grand Rapids. Denver Nuggets coaching and personnel staff will be on-site to evaluate players. It's a unique opportunity for up to four local players to be invited to the Gold's training camp in October.

The non-refundable pre-registration fee is $150, and the tryout forms are available online.

GRPL Social Justice book club

Let your children see the change they want to be in this world with the Social Justice Begins With Me Book Club. The Grand Rapids Public Library is teaming up with the school of social work at Grand Valley State University for these monthly events at the main branch.

Each month discusses a new social justice topic. Kids ages four to eight will listen to a book, then discuss it in small groups. Children nine through eleven read the book in advance and discuss in person. There will be snacks and crafts for all.

The event kicks off with an open house on August 22 from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Library staff will introduce this year's themes. Participants can pick up their books and register for free! Head to grpl.org to learn more.

Bronson Healthcare career fair

Ready for a career change? Bronson Healthcare is hiring nurses and nursing assistants. They are looking to fill a number of positions, and you can interview on the spot at one of two job fairs.

The first one is in Battle Creek August 19 from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M. The second is in Kalamazoo on Thursday from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. Both locations will feature on-the-spot interviews for full time, part time, and on-call roles.

Bronson is offering competitive pay and sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 for nurses. Employees are eligible for benefits on their first day. More information on locations and positions can be found at bronsonhealth.us/jobfairs.

Portland Area Fishing Hotspots presentation

Want to know all the best kept fishing secrets in West Michigan?

Tom Huggler, author of Fish Michigan is presenting "Portland Area Fishing Hotspots" tomorrow from 6:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the First Congregational Church in Portland.

Learn about the pair of Kent County lakes that hold Michigan records for Black Crappie and Largemouth Bass, or that the Grand River is one of Michigan's best for Smallmouth Bass.

This free event is part of the Nature Therapy program through Portland Parks and Rec. It is free, but you are asked to register.

