Morning Buzz: August 16

1. Mary Free Bed's wheelchair lacrosse team got the chance to go up against some pros last night.

They scrimmaged against the semi-professional Grand Rapids Grizzlies lacrosse team. This was the last organized scrimmage for the team before they head to Nationals.

The team, called The Frenzy, will head out to Denver for the Wheelchair Lacrosse National Tournament the weekend of August 27.

2. If you're looking for a job or maybe even a career move, SpartanNash is hosting their National Day of Hiring today.

You can stop by any of their participating locations for on-the-spot interviews. They're hiring for several different full-time and part-time positions plus offer competitive pay and benefits in 30 days or less.

To learn more head to careers dot spartannash.com.

3. Calling all artists! Tulip Time is opening up its annual first Bloem Art Competition.

Winners will get their artwork selected as the official 2023 Tulip Time poster. The festival is asking regional artists to submit works that represent the festival's mission: celebrating Holland's tulips, Dutch heritage, and diversity.

The juror for the contest will select the top 20 pieces from all entries, then one winner will be selected as the official poster.

Artists can submit up to 3 works for $35. It must be original artwork, and all entries are due by September 26.

You can find out more on how to enter on Tulip Time's website.

4. An Omaha-based coffee company is bringing its speedy service to Grand Rapids customers.

Scooter's Coffee says their drive-through coffee shop specializes in getting drinks out super fast. The Grand Rapids City Commission approved the plans for the shop in February, and now it's weeks away from opening.

The building is in the parking lot of the Plainfield Plaza, right off I-96, and it's so small that it only fits employees, so there's no indoor seating. The drive-thru coffee shop is expected to open as early as next month.

5. At any amusement park, it has the highest "wow" factor, and it's the most fun with the wind in your face. We're talking about roller coasters.

Today is the day to go for it because it's National Roller Coaster Day. It is observed every year on August 16. According to NationalDayCalendar.com, it was on this day in 1898 that Edwin Prescott patented the first vertical loop roller coaster.