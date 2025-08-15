Morning Buzz: August 15, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Yassou Greek Festival in GR this weekend

It's all Greek this week when the Yassou Greek Cultural Festival returns to Grand Rapids Friday and Saturday!

The community is invited to eat, drink, and dance at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Friday and Saturday. Celebrate and explore Greek culture and heritage with food, drinks, vendors, cooking classes, and dancers in traditional costumes.

This year, proceeds will support the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan. The fun starts Friday at 3 P.M. and runs until 10 P.M., then Saturday from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Head to grgreekfest.com for more details.

Michigan Irish Music Festival

The Michigan Irish Music Festival is coming next month, and they're looking for a slew of volunteers to help make their event a success!

The festival needs more than 1,400 people to assist with everything from getting guests to selling merchandise. Volunteers receive free festival admission and an official t-shirt.

The festival is a celebration of Irish culture and heritage, happening September 11 through 14 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon. The event will feature over 25 musical artists, authentic Irish food and drink demonstrations, and cultural highlights.

To sign up to volunteer, or purchase discounted tickets, visit michiganirish.org.

Beers at the Bridge

Beers at the Bridge wraps up it's 10th season tonight at Legacy Park. Soul Syndicate takes the stage with it's high energy, motown, R&B, and soul-inspired sound.

This free, family-friendly event brings together craft beer and wine, great food, and community. There will be yard games, a bubble party, and plenty of fun in a beautiful outdoor space. Bring your blankets and chairs!

The event runs from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Tangerkids Grants Program applications open

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is giving back to our local schools. Their annual Tangerkids Grants Program provides funding for teachers and leaders at public and private schools, pre-K through 12th grade.

The program helps alleviate the financial burden on educators, supports vital projects for students, and focuses on underserved schools and accessibility programs. Over its nearly 30-year history, Tanger has contributed more than $3.7 million to educational initiatives.

Teachers and education leaders can apply through October 18 at grants.tanger.com.

Grand Rapids art scene ranks top 35 in country

A local art scene makes a city more vibrant, it supports the economy, and makes a place look cool. Grand Rapids has one of the hottest districts in the state!

According to Rivers Art, the avenue for the arts in the So-Div corridor, is the 31st most popular on a list of where self-confessed art lovers want to visit.

There are indie galleries, zine collectives, vintage and music stores. First Fridays are a great time to visit. You can walk and enjoy the studios and galleries right downtown on the first Friday of every month.

The two other neighborhoods in Michigan that made the list are North End Studios in Ypsilanti and Hamtramck in Detroit.

