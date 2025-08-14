Morning Buzz: August 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

LMCU Band Together campaign

Lake Michigan Credit Union is doing some good work for the community's youngest patients. The LMCU "Band Together" campaign is back to raise money for pediatric care. Throughout the month of August, they are raising funds for Kids' Care Programs at 16 hospitals across Michigan and Florida.

Last year, the campaign raised over $83,000! You can donate at any LMCU branch or online. THe credit union will match up to $15,000 in donations. For more information, visit lmcu.org/bandtogether.

West Michigan Special Olympic athletes win gold

Two teams from Special Olympics Michigan are bringing home some shiny hardware. Team Hustle and Team Grit made history last week at the first-ever Special Olympics North America women's 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Team Hustle took home the championship title and the gold, while Team Grit earned the bronze medal. A couple of those players are from our neck of the woods, with Carley Hall and Rose Berglund both from Kalamazoo.

The 3-on-3 game is a fast-paced, half-court version of basketball that features Special Olympics athletes and unified partners.

The teams' success is a milestone for women's sports, as the tournament is hoped to inspire more opportunities for female basketball players in Special Olympics.

Saturday Slip 'N Slide returning to Jenison

It's time to slide into the weekend! The popular Saturday Slip 'N Slide is back, featuring four, 100-foot water slides.

The community event is this Saturday, August 16, at Rosewood Park in Jenison from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. It also includes a foam pit, games, food vendors, and more. TIckets are available online, with general admission starting at $2. All proceeds benefit the youth ministry Never The Same.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit saturdayslipnslide.com.

Muskegon County History gallery opening at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science

A brand new gallery is opening to celebrate the history of Muskegon County. The Muskegon Museum of History and Science is debuting "Muskegon County History", a new permanent gallery that will feature rotating exhibits.

Kicking off the debut is "Mosaic Muskegon", a stunning photographic exhibit by local artist and photographer William Hansen. He spent 18 months capturing more than 43,000 images, which he layered and stitched together into over 2,200 mosaic-style compositions.

The gallery and exhibit officially open Thursday, August 14 at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science. Admission is free for Muskegon County residents and museum members. For more information and to RSVP, visit lakeshoremuseum.org.

Silent disco at the Blue Bridge

Picture yourself on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids, filled with people dancing under the stars and their headphones glowing. Ice Guru Events is launching a bi-monthly silent disco on the Blue Bridge, starting this Friday, August 15.

The event runs from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. Guests can rent LED headphones for $6 to choose from three different music channels. A photo I.D. is required to rent a headset.

For more information and a list of future dates, visit the Ice Guru's Facebook event page.

