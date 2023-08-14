Morning Buzz: August 14

1. Kendall College Of Art and Design is opening up a new retail space that'll support local creatives.

The grand opening for "The Spark" is happening on August 25 starting at 3 p.m. The shop will offer a wide-ranging, curated selection of handmade goods from West Michigan artists, including many talented KCAD alumni and current students.

Also, anyone interested in selling art, handmade goods, or other creative merchandise at The Spark can apply to become a vendor.

Make sure to check them out by giving them a follow on Instagram.



2. Get up close and wild with the friends of the Grand Haven State Park and The Outdoor Discovery Center on Thursday night.

This fun and informative event gives everyone the opportunity to touch and interact with live animals from Michigan. Learn about special characteristics and how they fit into our ecosystems.

There will also be skins, skulls, wings, talons, and feathers. This event is free with a Michigan Recreation Passport, it runs from 7-8 p.m.

3. Here's an opportunity to take your basketball game to the next level.

The Grand Rapids Gold is holding open tryouts on Saturday, September 16 at MSA Woodland.

Members of the Nuggets coaching and personnel staff will be present at the event to structure the tryout and evaluate each player.

If you pre-register, it's only $150, and if you decide to sign-up at the door it'll be $200. Here's the registration link.

4. The 40th annual Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest was a huge success! It was a beautiful day and plenty of teams brought their tools and skills to the beach.

There were sandcastles, but also a sandman, octopus, and screaming opossum- which was the People’s Choice winner.

The contestants had 2.5 hours to complete their masterpieces without any artificial support.



5. Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Michigan’s Maritime history? Your dream could come true if you end up with the winning bid for a historic lighthouse in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light is up for auction after the previous owner failed to comply with the requirements of the National Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000.

The lighthouse was first opened in 1919.

The auction for the lighthouse began in August and as of this morning, the highest bid sits at $16,000. The auction end date is currently listed as "TBD" and a $5000 deposit is required to make a bid.

You can learn more about the lighthouse and place your bid at realestatesales.gov.