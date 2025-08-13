Morning Buzz: August 13, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Ferris State University X Stormy Kromer collab

A Pure Michigan partnership is in the books! Two iconic Michigan brands, Ferris State University and Stormy Kromer, have teamed up for a special edition cap.

The new Ferris State Stormy Kromer cap launched yesterday. The cap features a vibrant Ferris State design embroidered with the bulldog logo. Handcrafted in Ironwood, Michigan, each cap is a symbol of Michigan roots, tradition, and resilience.

You can show your bulldog pride while helping the next generation of students as $20 from each sale will support the Ferris State Alumni Association's legacy scholarship.

Downtown Market jewelry market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting it's first ever artisan jewelry market this Sunday! From shimmering gold accessories to elegant silver pieces and everything in between, nearly 30 makers will be there with one-of-a-knd rings, necklaces, bracelets, beaded items, accessories, and more.

It's free to attend and is happening under the outdoor market shed from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. For more information, head to downtownmarketgr.com.

Detroit Lions Meijer flags

Meijer and the Detroit Lions are joining forces once more to fight food insecurity and you can help! Preseason football games are happening now, and you can show your support for the team and a great cause at the same time with the limited-edition collectible flag program.

All proceeds from the flag sales will go to the Detroit Lions Foundation to help tackle food insecurity. The flags, which will feature a new design each year, will be available in all Michigan Meijer stores beginning September 10 for $15.

Muskegon County health resource fair

Muskegon County's largest health resource fair returns for it's biggest event yet on Thursday in Hackley Park.

The health, wellness, and recovery picnic gives neighbors access to more than 100 local health and human service providers. It's free and will also have children's activities, games, live music, face painting, raffles, giveaways, and a free picnic lunch to the first 1,000 attendees.

Again, this is Thursday at Hackley Park from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Mattson Financial finance educational workshop

How about some free expert financial advice! In the world of planning for retirement, changes in tax codes, and shifts in medicare and medicaid, policies can be hard to keep up with.

Mattson Financial Services is hosting a free educational event designed to help you navigate these complexities. The evening will feature insights from experts on local senior resources, a Medicare 101, and a live market update. The event is Thursday, August 14 at the Kent District Library in Kentwood from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Light refreshments will be served. You can get more details at mattsonfinancial.com/events.

