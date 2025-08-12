Morning Buzz: August 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spectrum Sailing autism sailing camp

There is a national non-profit making waves here in West Michigan. Spectrum Sailing is back in West Michigan with a free three-day camp for autistic youth.

Hosted by the Macatawa Bay Junior Association in Holland and presented by Meijer, the camp will be held this weekend from August 16 through 18, providing a safe, structured, and empowering enviornment for kids to learn how to sail, fostering confidence and independence.

Founded by Scott Herman, the organization is the only national autism sailing camp, offering free programs to more than 250 kids nationwide this year.

For more information on how to sign up or support the mission, visit spectrumsailing.org.

Bark-Tacular Wag-Tastic dog show

Grand Rapids is hosting its first ever esteemed Bark-Tacular Wag-Tastic Dog Show. This is not your typical Westminster event! Pups will strut their stuff in categories like "best smile", "fluffiest tail", and most distinguished senior.

All the proceeds from this event will go to the Live Like Roo Foundation, a non-profit that supports families whose dogs have been diagnosed with cancer. It's $30 to compete, but free to attend.

This is happening at Wilcox Park on Thursday, September 4 from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Registration is open on Eventbrite.

Peach Festival at Robinette's

Looking for a sweet way to spend your Saturday? Robinette's is hosting its beloved Peach Festival this Saturday, August 16 from 9:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. at their apple haus and winery in Grand Rapids.

This free, family-friendly event features fresh peach pies, donuts, and ice cream. You can also enjoy a classic car show, live music from Nicolas James, and watch the legendary "Lord of the Gourd" carve incredible watermelon creations. Mac the mascot will also be there to greet guests!

For a full schedule of events, visit robinettes.com.

New cat cafe open in Muskegon

Need more fluffy love? Head to Muskegon's first-ever cat cafe!

The Whisker Room opens downtown today, lead by Arc of the Lakeshore. THis new space unites two powerful missions: providing job training for individuals with disabilities, and helpin gadoptable cats find forever homes. Guests can enjy locally roasted coffee from Magnum in Nunica, and then spend time with adoptable kittens from the Big Lake Humane Society.

To visit the cats, you do need to make an appointment, but this is a space where everyone is loved and welcome. Head to thewhiskerroom.org for details.

Kroc Center Block Party

The Grand Rapids Kroc Center is hosting its annual "Kroc Block Party" on Friday, August 15. This is all happening at the Kroc Center Campus at 2500 Division Avenue from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M.

A giant slip 'n slide, bounce houses, face painting, photo booth, and yard games will be available. Each guest will also receive a free hot dog or pizza meal while supplies last, and an outdoor movie will begin at dusk with free popcorn for the first 100 guests.

Before the festivities begin, Versiti Blood Center will bring their mobile blood bus from 9:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. in the Kroc Center parking lot. Walk-ins are welcome, but sign-ups are encouraged. Head to grkroc.org/give-blood for more info.

