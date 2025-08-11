Morning Buzz: August 11, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In The Image shoe program

More than 4,000 elementary students in Kent County will have access to a brand new pair of kicks for the school year this week!

In The Image is bringing back its annual shoes program that continues to grow in reach and impact. But beyond sneakers, families will have access to plenty of free back to school health resources like vision screenings, as well as community resources.

This event is this Wednesday through Friday at DeVos Place. It is appointment-based, allowing the children to have a personalized shopping experience. Kids in kindergarten through 5th grade who are facing financial hardship are eligible.

To register a student, sign up to volunteer, or to donate, head to intheimage.org/shoes.

Detroit Red Wings heading to Grand Rapids for Red & White game

The Detroit Red Wings are skating back over to the west side for their popular intrasquad game this year. The stars of Hockeytown will be in Grand Rapids for the first time since 2011 for the Red And White game on Sunday, September 21.

This event is the conclusion of the Red Wings training camp, and all healthy players on the roster are expected to play, like Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, Dylan Larkin, and Alex Debrincat.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $28. Head to griffinshockey.com to get yours.

USS Silversides Submarine Museum and Loraine F and Fred S Bertsch Jr. Foundation scholarship

A West Michigan scholarship program is growing to include those students dedicated to service. The USS Silversides Submarine Museum and Loraine F and Fred S Bertsch Jr. Foundation will award five $2,000 scholarships this year.

Two of them are just for those who have served in the military, who are actively serving, or their immediate family members. The three others will honor those with a future in service, pursuing careers in education, healthcare, law enforcement, the military, or social outreach.

The applicants must live in West Michigan, and the deadline to apply is August 22.

To learn more, head to silversidesmuseum.org.

Child Support Awareness Month events

Project Green in Grand Rapids is honoring Child Support Awareness Month with some free events to help families thrive.

The mission is to educate individuals about how timely child support payments can positively impact credit scores, and the trickle-down impact. Tomorrow, there is a credit compass check-up, either in person or via Zoom.

Next week, the Parent Power Panels explains how to leverage community resources to build a strong foundation. On August 26, there is a financial empowerment fair, where you can dive deeper into budgeting, saving, and securing a family's future.

To learn more, head to projectgreengr.org.

North Community Fest

The first ever North Community Fest will bring food, fun, and resources to Cedar Springs on Thursday.

This free, family-friendly celebration is a way to learn more about all of the community services available through Kent County. The meet and greet tables include the animal shelter, community action, the health department, Friend of the Court, parks department, veterans services, and many more.

There will also be food trucks, free ice cream, big trucks, on-site vaccines, and free backpacks for k-12 students.

This is open-house style from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Kent County North Campus on 17 Mile Road. You can learn more on the county's Facebook page.

