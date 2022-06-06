Mona Lake Paddle Race returns for 2nd year on June 11

The Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club (MLPC) announced the return of its second annual Mona Lake Paddle Race on Saturday, June 11.

Races will include 5K and 10K distances for SUP, kayaks, and anything else using a paddle on the water. The racers will compete for cash prizes, plus there will be a recreation race for more casual athletes.

The 5K and 10K races will earn points for the Midwest Paddle League and the 10K will earn points for USA SUP.

New for 2022, Kattie Carpenter, owner of Beyond Tri will host two SUP clinics at Ross Park. The first clinic on Thursday, June 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will provide paddlers with last-minute tips and tricks before Saturday’s race. The second clinic will be Saturday, June 11, immediately following the Mona Lake Paddle Race. Both clinics are for beginner to intermediate paddlers who are looking to improve their speed and technique on the water.

Registration is $50 and must be completed online by June 10. Clinics cost an additional $75.

The event will take place at Ross Park, 82 Randall Rd in Norton Shores. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

Proceeds from the 2022 Mona Lake Paddle Race will once again benefit The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, plus the Midwest Paddle League and USA SUP.