MomHint's Sherri French shares more holiday gift ideas for kids and families

For those struggling to find the perfect gift for kids or family this holiday season, lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix with these ideas!

Stern Pinball



Pro Edition - $6,999

Premium Edition - $9,699

Limited Edition - $12,999

In Stern Pinball’s Star Wars: Fall of the Empire pinball games; players will take part in the adventures that started it all and experience iconic Star Wars-inspired moments through a pinball experience like no other. It is the first game to launch on Stern’s next-generation SPIKE 3 technology platform, which includes a larger 18.5” full HD display with true color depth, along with a more powerful processor, and a new immersive audio system. SPIKE 3 electronics also feature more efficient power handling, improved Wi-Fi support, and wireless headphone capabilities.

Shop online at https://stpb.co/strwrs.

Crayola



Color Wonder Magic Light Brush and Color Wonder Bluey Light Brush - $32.99

Foldalopes - $8.99

Painting is magical with the NEW mess-free Color Wonder Bluey Magic Light Brush! Also available in Classic, these Color Wonder Paints are clear as the brush lights up to indicate the color. Color Wonder ink only appears on special Color Wonder Paper, not on skin, clothing, or walls.

Available at retailers nationwide.

Franklin Sports



Flex Pickleball Bag - $99.99

Pickleball Sling Bag - $37.99

C45° Carbon Fiber Paddle Series - $229.99

X-40 Outdoor Pickleballs (6 pack - neon) - $29.99

WNBA® Team Over-The-Door Hoop (Vegas Aces) - $49.99

NFL® Team Rubber Football (Broncos, Colts, and Ravens) - $24.99

Cotton Candy Arm Sleeve (Youth) - $19.99

MLB® Eye Black - Cotton Candy - $11.99

CFX® Pro Cotton Candy Batting Gloves - $44.99

NERF Quietcourt Foam Basketball - $34.99

USA SB Fold Away Batting Tee - $37.99

Adjust-A-Sport® Kids Golf Club Set - $44.99

Whether you’re shopping for a baseball player, a pickleball fanatic, a football fan, or a future All-Star, Franklin makes it easy to knock out your whole gift list in one place. They started out dominating baseball and have brought that same innovation and quality into pickleball, from premium carbon fiber paddles like the C45° series to best-in-class X-40 outdoor balls used by professionals and everyday players alike. And with officially licensed MLB®, NFL®, and WNBA® fan shop gear, you can rep any team while you play.

Shop online at franklinsports.com and Amazon, with a Cyber Week promotion of 25% off sitewide!

Blue Orange Games

Color Scramble with Cora - $21.99

Color Scramble is a fast-paced listen-and-seek color matching game designed to build early learning skills while keeping kids off screens and on their feet. This preschool-friendly game adapts to your child’s play style and offers three game modes; children can choose to play solo, cooperatively or competitively.

Shop online at blueorangegames.com and Amazon.

