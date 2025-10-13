Mix 95.7's Big Joe and Laura's Warm Hearts Coat Drive returns for third year

As the temperatures begin to drop across West Michigan, the community has an opportunity to feel warm physically and philanthropically.

Now in its third year, our friends Big Joe and Laura from Mix 95.7 are bringing back their Warm Hearts Coat Drive, where new or gently used men's or unisex coats are being collected across West Michigan in partnership with Grand Rapids Neighbors For Neighbors.

There are 30 drop-off locations across West Michigan that are accepting coats, and a full list of locations can be found on the Mix 95.7 website. The drive runs until November 14.

There is a special kick-off party tonight at Rebounderz in Jenison from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. The event is free to attend if attendees bring a new or gently used coat donation.

Joe and Laura returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the drive's growth.

