Mike Morse Law Firm shares tips on keeping pets safe in cold weather

Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

Mike visited the Morning Mix with Humane Society of West Michigan Director of Development and Marketing Winni Walsh to share reminders for pet owners to keep them safe during cold weather.

The big takeaway is that if it's too cold for you, it is most likely too cold for your pets. Keep them inside unless it is absolutely necessary, and never leave your pet in a cold car.

After each trip outside, make sure to wash and dry your pet's feet and stomach to remove ice, salt, and other chemicals. Be mindful to keep pets away from salt and other antifreeze.

Do not let your dogs off leash on snow or ice, especially lost during a snowstorm. In fact, winter is the peak season for lost pets than any other season.

