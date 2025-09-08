Midwest Miniatures Museum to open new exhibit, "The Julianna"

The Midwest Miniatures Museum combines the childlike curiosity of play along with art, allowing people to witness life-like miniature dolls, scale-model buildings of architecture and lifestyles, dollhouses, historical reproductions, and more. Their largest scale clocks in at 1:12, while their smallest is at 1:144.

The museum will open a new exhibit, "The Julianna", on Friday, September 12 beginning at 12 P.M. It is an intricate dollhouse constructed by a father and daughter before her death at just 19 years old. Following her death, the family contracted an artist to complete the project for donation to the museum. This is the first time the exhibit will be shown publicly.

Additionally, there will be an artist talk September 12 at 5:30 P.M. The talk is free to attend with museum admission.

Admission is $5 for museum members or $10 for non-members.

Chris Green, museum executive director, visited the Mix to share more about this exhibit and what else guests at the museum can check out.

Visit midwestminiaturesmuseum.org for more information. You can also follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.

