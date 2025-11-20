Michigan's Winter Wonderland: Gaylord

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gaylord, Michigan is an all-seasons destination, but the city transforms into a winter wonderland once colder weather arrives to the Mitten State. Standing at an elevation of over 1,300 feet above sea level, it is the highest city in the Lower Peninsula, bringing heavy snowfall to engage in all kinds of winter sports, from skiing to snowshoeing, even river rafting!

Christy Wolcott from the Gaylord All Outdoors Tourism Bureau sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about what the Alpine Village has to offer during the winter season.

For more information or to plan your visit, head to gaylordmichigan.net.

