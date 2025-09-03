Michigan woman running 300 miles in support of Michigan CASA

Michigan Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a state-wide program with 29 local affiliate programs, including Grand Rapids. These volunteers advocate for children in foster care, ensuring the child is safe, their well-being is taken into consideration, and a permanent placement is reached.

Board Secretary of Michigan CASA, Amy D'Aprile, will be running 300 miles next month as part of her "Running For CASA" campaign. This will be the fourth year she has participated in the event.

Every day in October, she will run 10 miles a day across southern Michigan, following the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail. Community members can join in from the Gregory or Pinckney trailheads.

Amy's servant heart carries into the run: she has had three cases where seven children across the state have been adopted, returned home, in guardianship, in a foster home, or in theraputic resident care. She is giving back to CASA by fundraising throughout the run, ensuring that the children she advocates for continue to receive the voice they need.

A GoFundMe has been established to help with fundraising, with this year's goal being $10,000. All proceeds will go back to Michigan CASA.

Amy visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth over the years and the impact CASA continues to have to our state's youngest residents.

Visit michigancasa.org for more information.

