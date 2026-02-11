Michigan Winter Beer Festival celebrates 20 years

The Michigan Winter Beer Festival brings beer enthusiasts together in one location to celebrate the Michigan beer industry. The festival is now in its 20th year and will be at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, February 28 from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M. VIP early entry for enthusiasts are invited to celebrate from 12 to 1 P.M.

This year introduces VIP entry tickets, and tokens are no longer needed to enjoy the libations. The Enthusiast Program has also shifted to a digital format through the MI Beer Fan app. Participants can join for $35 annually to have special tastings exclusively during the 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. timeslot.

Music will be provided by Desmond Jones from 1:30 to 3 P.M. and Liquid Radio from 4 to 5:30 P.M. The food lineup has also expanded this year to have Patty Matters, Pizza MI, Los Mariscos de Pancho, and more.

General admission is $65 per person when ordered in advance, or $75 the day of. VIP early entry tickets are $85 when purchased in advance or $95 the day of. The event is only for attendees 21 and older with I.D. required.

Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham visited the Morning Mix to discuss the events growth.

Visit mibeer.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok