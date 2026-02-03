Michigan native debuts first children's book on blended families

Michigan native Brandon D. Campbell brings personal experiences and passion for family and literacy in his work. From sharing stories at E! Entertainment and World Wrestling Entertainment, Brandon has pivoted to children's literature to continue storytelling in a connecting and empowering way.

His debut novel, Oh Brother, My Brother , tells the story of two half-brothers navigating their experiences in a blended family. The book also contains questions at the end of each chapter to encourage conversations between parents and children together while foster thoughts and feelings, especially for those living in single-parent households. By having these conversations with heart and empathy, the book serves as a reminder that your life and journey matter.

The book has recently been featured in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was selected as URBANE Magazine's Book Club Feature for the month of February.

Oh Brother, My Brother retails for $19.95 and is available wherever books are sold.

Brandon spoke with Todd via Zoom to share more.

Visit brandondcampbell.com to subscribe to his Substack newsletter. You can also follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok