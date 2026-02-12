Michigan native advocates for disability awareness through art and literature

Melissa DiVietri, also known as the Blue-Eyed Queen, is a native Michigander who was born with sacral agenesis, a condition where the lower part of the spine is missing. After earning her Bachelor's at Ferris State and studying advanced art studies at Kendall College of Art and Design, Melissa has used her platform as a disability advocate, artist, and author to use storytelling elements for disability awareness and education.

She has written a children's book, A Tale of a Service Animal , which teaches service animal awareness and disability etiquette for children and families. The book was inspired by her service dog CoCo, who lived to be 17.

A Tale of a Service Animal retails for $16 and is available online and wherever books are sold.

Melissa visited the Morning Mix with her service animal, Oreo, to share more about her platform.

Visit Melissa's website for more information. You can also follow her on Instagram.

